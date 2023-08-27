Cast and Creative Team Announced for THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at The Algonquin

Algonquin Arts Theatre (Pamela Ward-Executive Director) has announced the cast and creative team for its October musical, The Hunchback of Notre Dame. The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from October 7 through October 22. Tickets start at just $26 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.



Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film's Academy Award-nominated score, plus new songs written for the stage. The show's bold theatrics combined with the music's orchestral and choral power, promise to transport audiences back to fifteenth century Paris and inside the walls of the world's most famous cathedral with Quasimodo, Esmeralda & Claude Frollo. This powerful and timeless tale of love and heroism, coming in the least expected forms, will have audiences mesmerized by the magic of this truly unforgettable musical.



The cast for The Hunchback of Notre Dame includes:



Zach Love (Quasimodo) is thrilled to be back at the Algonquin after almost 10 years, having last been in Oklahoma! (Will Parker). From Rahway NJ, Zach has performed regionally throughout NJ and PA, with most recent credits including The Wild Party (Burrs), Rock of Ages (Lonny), and Something Rotten! (Nick Bottom). Zach is the Director of Theatre for Rahway Schools, and a Fitness Coach at TFW Bayonne.



JAN TOPOLESKI (Frollo) is thrilled to be returning to the Algonquin stage. He was recently seen as Don Quixote in Man of La Mancha and Salieri in Amadeus. Other favorite credits include A Christmas Story (The Old Man), A Christmas Carol (Scrooge), and Camelot (King Arthur). Directing credits include Noises Off, South Pacific, Carousel, Jekyll & Hyde, and The Producers. Jan is the Technical Director at AAT.



ALICIA ROSE RYAN (Esmeralda) is so happy to be performing again on the Algonquin stage with her husband and real life, Phoebus! Past credits include West Side Story (Anita), A Chorus Line (Diana Morales), and Rent (Mimi Marquez).



ROB RYAN (Phoebus) is excited to return to the Algonquin stage after previously being seen in RENT (Roger), Jesus Christ Superstar (Judas) and West Side Story (Tony). Other past credits include Newsies (Jack Kelly), Aida (Radames), Next to Normal (Gabe) and many more.



JEFF BODNAR (Clopin) is happy to make his Algonquin debut in Hunchback. Credits include Man of La Mancha (Padre) and Evita (Che) with Audra McDonald, National and International tours of Grease (Danny) and West Side Story (Tony), Jesus Christ Superstar (Jesus), and lots regionally.



BRENDAN FLANAGAN (Father Dupun/King/Congregation) is thrilled to be a part of the Hunchback cast. Last seen at AAT in Kinky Boots (Don), Tommy (Uncle Ernie) and Man of La Mancha (Sancho Panza).



Sean McLaughlin (Jehan/Congregation) is happy to be back on-stage at the Algonquin, where he was last seen in Into the Woods (Steward). Favorite credits include Beauty and the Beast (Gaston), Scrooge (Bob Cratchit), The Little Mermaid (Chef Louis), and Hello Dolly! (Cornelius Hackl) at Spring Lake Theatre.



JAMES CHIANESE (St. Aprodisius/Congregation) is very excited to be back on the AAT stage. Past credits include Rent (Angel), The Who's Tommy (Pinball Lad 2), and Kinky Boots (Angel 2).



ALEX DUBINSKY (Frederic/Congregation) credits include Bridges of Madison County (Robert), Something Rotten! (Nostradamus), Wizard of Oz (Uncle Henry), Little Mermaid (Chef Louis), Drowsy Chaperone (Man in Chair), Dog Sees God (CB), 1776 (Sherman), Hunchback, x3 (Jehan/Ensemble/Choir), Camelot (Sir Dinadan). Alex is also a member of The Actor's Project NYC and has performed with them Off-Broadway twice!



LAURA JACKSON-JAHNKE (Madame/Congregation) is thrilled to return to the AAT stage in this wonderful production! She was previously seen here in Beauty and the Beast and A Christmas Carol. Other favorite credits include: Mamma Mia (Rosie), 1776 (Abigail Adams), The Music Man (Mrs. Paroo), Sister Act Jr. (Mother Superior), Singin' in the Rain and Ragtime.



HANNAH O'BRIEN (Florika/Congregation) is a recent graduate of Rowan University where she earned a degree in Theatre Arts, concentrating on Music Theatre. Hannah resides in Beach Haven, NJ. Recent productions include Head Over Heels (Pamela) and The Prom (DeeDee Allen). This is Hannah's first show at the Algonquin Arts Theatre!



BRIDGET FARROW (Congregation) After a long hiatus from theatre, Bridget is ecstatic to be making her return to the Algonquin. She studied at Algonquin as a child. On the AAT stage she was seen in Damn Yankees, Wind in the Willows and Oliver!



SAMANTHA FERRANTE (Congregation) is ecstatic to be making her Algonquin Arts debut! She is a recent DeSales University graduate with her degree in Musical Theatre Performance and Secondary English/Theatre Education. Previous credits include DSU: Pippin, Dames at Sea (Joan u/s). MVP: Children of Eden (Yonah). PIP: Cinderella.



LAUREN FRIEDMAN (Congregation) is thrilled to be back at the Algonquin! She was most recently seen in The Music Man (Eulalie Shinn) at the Count Basie Theater. When not on stage, Lauren teaches preschool and loves to bake.



NATHAN SALTER (Congregation) is excited for his Algonquin debut! Past shows include West Side Story (Tony), Joseph…Dreamcoat (Joseph), The Secret Garden (Dicken), Big River (Tom Sawyer), Cats (Quaxo), and Peter and the Starcatcher (Prentiss). BFA Musical Theatre- Missouri State. Nathan's a follower of Jesus who enjoys nature, sharp cheese, and Taylor Swift.



CONNOR SHERIDAN (Congregation) Past credits include, Mary Poppins, South Pacific, Annie Get Your Gun, My Fair Lady, Les Miserables, Peter Pan, The Sound of Music, Spamalot!, Oliver!, The Music Man, Beauty and the Beast, Lend Me A Tenor, Joseph... Dreamcoat and Cocktails with Mimi.



JOHN C. SHORT (Congregation) is excited to back at the Algonquin. Many thanks to everyone involved, company, production, and cast. Recent credits: Avenue Q (Trekkie Monster), Sound of Music (Baron Elberfeld), Pippin (Pippin), and Much Ado About Nothing (Benedick).



REILLY SHIMKO (Gypsy Dancer) played a Gypsy and a fabulous Horse last fall in AAT's Man of La Mancha. Reilly has danced her entire life and she is very excited to continue her career in The Hunchback of Notre Dame.



BRANDON BURNS (Choir) is very excited to participate in The Hunchback of Notre Dame. He would like to thank his lovely family and friends for their support. A big thank you to the cast, crew and creative team of this production



LISA CATALFAMO (Choir) earned a B.A., Magna Cum Laude, in Communication/Cinema Studies in 2023 from Rutgers University, where she sang in the Rutgers University Choir. Recent credits include: Life is a Dream (Ensemble), The Outsiders (Mrs. Syme) and The Tempest (Miranda). She is thrilled to be making her Algonquin debut!



SUEANN CHEN (Choir) is excited to be at Algonquin again, recently playing Christmas Eve in Avenue Q! Other credits: School of Rock (Phoenix), Wish Upon a Song (ACT), and Shrek (MAC Players). She works as a Brain Injury Rehab Physician/Medical Director at Johnson Rehabilitation Institute at Ocean Medical Center.



DARREN DEANGELO (Choir) is thrilled to be returning to the AAT stage as a member of the choir singing this amazing musical score for my fourth production. How lucky can a guy get! Prior rolls: Man of LaMancha (Barber), Elf (Mr.Greenway) and A Christmas Carol (Charity Man).



*MAX DEVIVO (Choir) was last seen in AAT's production of The Sound of Music (Friedrich von Trapp). Other favorite roles include A Christmas Story (Scut Farkus), Into the Woods Jr. (Cinderella's Prince), You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Charlie Brown) and Newsies (Davey). Max is a rising 8th grader and holds Star rank in his Boy Scout Troop.



ETHAN DIFRANCIA (Choir) is stoked to be back on stage! Some previous credits include Rock of Ages (Dennis Dupree), and Monty Python's Spamalot (Sir Bohrs). He placed first at the STANJ competition, receiving a Governor's award for his comedic pairs performance, alongside Anthony Scarpone.



*ABIGAIL DOINO (Choir) is thrilled to be in her first show at Algonquin Arts Theater. She has also performed in Fiddler on the Roof Jr. (Ensemble), Guys and Dolls (Ensemble), Harvey (Myrtle), Chicago (Hunyak), and A Chorus Line (Maggie).



ANGELA GIBILISCO (Choir) is excited for this production of Hunchback. Recent musical theater appearances include Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Jr. (Ms. TeeVee) and The Sound of Music (Maria). She performs as a percussionist in Imperial Brass Band and Montclair State University's Orchestra, where she completed her degrees in music therapy and psychology.



TERESE TERREE GOBLE (Choir) is excited to return to the Algonquin stage. Most recently she was seen in Man of La Mancha at AAT. Other credits include: Scrooge: The Musical (Teacher), Footloose (Ensemble), Company (Joanne), Fiddler on Roof, (Grandma Tzeitel ), The Sound of Music and various productions throughout NJ.



DR. KAREN GRAY (Choir) is thrilled to be making her AAT debut! Previous credits include Titanic (Ida Straus), Children of Eden (Storyteller), 1776 *all-female cast (Col. Thomas McKean), Scrooge! (Toy Shop Owner), and Wish Upon a Song Revue (Sea Witch, Muse, Mrs. P).



CHARLIE Thomas Hughes (Choir) is so excited to be a part of this production! He has appeared in AAT shows including Hello Dolly! (Ambrose) and The Sound of Music (Ensemble). Charlie cannot wait to continue to thrive at the Algonquin.



*HELENA LECOMPTE (Choir) is thrilled to perform with the AYE at the Algonquin Theater. Helena recently participated in Les Misérables (Featured Ensemble), West Side Story (Minnie), Annie (Grace), Alice in Wonderland (Alice), and La Boheme at Rutgers University MGSA (Youth Ensemble).



DANNY MARKS (Choir) is proud to be part of Algonquin Arts Theatre's The Hunchback of Notre Dame! You may know him from previous productions, Mamma Mia! (Sam Carmichael), Newsies (Jack Kelly) and Hello Dolly! (Ensemble)!



Amanda Mason (Choir) is excited be a part of her fifth Hunchback production. Some of her favorite roles include Company (Susan), Sunday in the Park with George (Celeste #1/Elaine) and A Christmas Carol (Emily).



*AVA MINALL (Choir) is ecstatic to make her debut on the Algonquin stage! Her previous credits include Guys and Dolls (Sarah Brown), Fiddler on the Roof (Golde), Harvey (Nurse Kelly) and High School Musical (Sharpay). She's currently a Junior at Wall High School and enjoys performing in their choir, wind ensemble, and especially stage productions!



*KARINA-ANNE MINALL (Choir) is thrilled to be in her first show at the Algonquin! Her previous credits include Matilda (Ms. Trunchbull), Fiddler on the Roof (Yente), High School Musical (Ms. Darbus) and Harvey (Ms. Chumley). She is currently a sophomore at Wall High School and enjoys performing in their fall and spring productions.



*SOPHIA NELSON (Choir) is excited to perform in her second show at Algonquin Arts Theatre. Some of her recent shows include Into The Woods (Rapunzel), Les Miserables (Fantine), Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (Ensemble), Peter Pan (Mrs. Darling), Guys and Dolls (General Cartwright), Godspell (Day By Day Soloist), and Annie (Star To Be).



*MIA PORTELLI (Choir) is 15 years old and a sophomore drama major in the MTPS Arts Academy at Middletown North. Previous credits include Moana (Moana), Aladdin (Jasmine), Wizard of Oz (Featured Ensemble), and more!



GARY ALAN POWELL (Choir) has been performing on stage for 65 years. Shows include Sunday in the Park with George and The Magic Show on Broadway. More recently he was seen in Scrooge: The Musical (Scrooge) for 13 years and Man of La Mancha (The Padre) at the Algonquin.



RACHEL SIEVERS (Choir) is psyched to be making her Algonquin debut and singing this beautiful score. Past favorite shows include Blood Brothers (Mrs. Lyons), Shrek (Fiona) and The Apple Tree (Passionella).



CINDY WALD (Choir) is recently retired from a 35-year career as a musical theatre and choral director. She was fortunate enough to share her love of singing with hundreds of young people. She is now thrilled to once again be back on stage.





The Hunchback of Notre Dame creative team includes; Gina Lupi, Director; Kathleen Pearlberg, Choreographer; Stephen Strouse, Musical Director; Marissa DeVeau, AYE Lead Teaching Artist/ Choral Chair Leader; Luke Pearlberg, Fight Choreographer; Caroline Laberdee Rehearsal Stage Manager; Rachel Krupnick, Production Stage Manager; Jason Greenhouse, Scenic Designer, Roman Klima, Lighting Design; Joanne Penrose, Costume Coordinator; Joe Ficarra, Prop Design, Jan Topoleski, Sound Design and Julie Nagy, Producer.





The Algonquin Arts Theatre production of

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Book by Peter Parnell

Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney film

Originally Developed by Disney Theatrical Productions

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com



Show and series producers include: Janice Blanton, Deborah Dec, James & Arlene Donegan, JL Grandinetti, Vincent Gifford, Boris Jelic, Diane & Jerry Levitz and “Broadway” Ray Soehngen.



*Algonquin Youth Ensemble (AYE) is Algonquin's marquee arts education program within the theatre's Performing Arts Academy. Students are selected to participate through a highly-competitive audition process prior to the start of the semester. In addition to rehearsing for the main stage performance in which they are cast, AYE students are enrolled in a class that runs in conjunction with the rehearsal period, teaching theatre skills and concepts that are applied to the production.



ALGONQUIN ARTS THEATRE (AAT) is a 501c(3) non-profit center for performing arts, providing cultural enrichment and arts education for residents and visitors of Central New Jersey and the Jersey Shore through high quality performances and programs in theatre, music, dance and film.



Located in Manasquan, N.J., AAT is an integral part of the Shore region, offering broad access to arts experiences across multiple disciplines. Deeply committed to education, AAT serves students of all ages not only through art and music instruction, but also through the unique communal conversation that exists between audience member and performer. A journeyman house, AAT features the work of young and emerging artists, designers and directors working alongside seasoned professionals.



AAT provides a platform for local and regional performers to showcase their work and offers audiences the opportunity to engage very directly and personally in the arts, fostering greater participation and providing an engaging means for exploring personal and societal issues through the world of the stage.