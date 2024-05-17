Cast Set For CATS at Algonquin Arts Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its July musical, CATS! The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from July 13 through July 28. Tickets start at just $27 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey. Cats is sponsored by ““Broadway Ray” Soehngen.

Prepare for a purr-fectly mesmerizing performance of the world-renowned musical sensation - Cats! Andrew Lloyd Webber's masterpiece comes to life on stage with breathtaking choreography and dazzling costumes that have captivated audiences worldwide. Don't miss your chance to be part of this theatrical phenomenon. A 'Memory' that will linger long after the final curtain falls. Catsis the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score.

The cast for Cats includes:

Bridget Hughes (GRIZABELLA) is ecstatic to join Cats! Theatre: Newsies (Katherine), Little Mermaid (Scuttle), Into the Woods (Cinderella), The Producers (Ulla). TV: Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC), Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC). She’s a professional cirque performer and choreographing AAT’s upcoming Spring Awakening.



ANTHONY PREUSTER (OLD DEUTERONOMY) is enthralled to be returning to the Algonquin Arts Theatre after a brief hiatus due to a change in career. Favorite credits on this stage include Little Shop of Horrors (Seymour), Lend Me a Tenor (Max), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Hysterium), and Camelot (Mordred).



*MADISON GREENFIELD (JELLYLORUM) is so excited to perform her first Algonquin Show! She has previously performed with the BMHS Mustang Players in Mean Girls Junior (Regina) and Matilda (Hortensia).



JOHN C. SHORT (GUS THE THEATRE CAT) is happy to be back at the Algonquin. Recent Credits: Grease (Vince Fontaine), Fiddler on the Roof (Constable), Ragtime (Tateh).



ALEX DUBINSKY (BUSTOPHER JONES) Credits: Bridges of Madison Co. (Robert Kincaid), Oklahoma! (Curly), Something Rotten! (Nostradamus), Little Mermaid (Pilot/Chef Louis), Wizard of Oz (Uncle Henry), Drowsy Chaperone (Man in Chair), 1776 (Roger Sherman). Alex is also a proud member of The Actor's Project NYC and has performed Off-Broadway with them twice!



ELENA WORTON (JENNYANYDOTS) is thrilled to be making her Algonquin debut in Cats! Recent credits: Jesus Christ Superstar (Dance Ensemble), The Music Man (Farmer’s Wife/Adult Ensemble), and The Wedding Singer (Dance Ensemble). Elena is the keyboardist/backup vocalist for local band, The Well Wish.



IMMANUEL ARCHILLA (RUM TUM TUGGER) is thrilled to perform in Algonquin’s production of Cats. Some past productions include: The Last 5 Years (Jamie), Little Women (Laurie), Beauty and the Beast (Gaston), Mamma Mia (Sky), Chicago (Billy Flynn), Xanadu (Sonny), and more.



GEORGE PLATIS (MUNKUSTRAP) is over the “Jellicle” moon to be back on stage after a 10-year hiatus! National Tour: Titanic (George Widener). Other Credits: Children of Eden (Cain/Japeth), Gypsy (Angie), Into the Woods (Jack), & Cats (Alonzo). One of his favorite roles is kindergarten teacher and he loves creating read-alouds on YouTube (Mr. Platis Storytime) for his students.



TIMOTHY J. KOOB (SKIMBLESHANKS) is happy to return to the Algonquin, having played Max in last year’s production of The Sound of Music. Favorite acting credits include Man of La Mancha (Don Quixote), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Frollo), The Normal Heart (Bruce), and Avenue Q (Rod). By day, Tim is the Compliance & Privacy Officer for the AtlantiCare Health System.



ALYSSA KISELEV (BOMBALURINA/AYE Instructor) is thrilled to be in Cats and joining the creative team as the AYE Instructor in her seventh production with AAT. She is currently a student at Montclair State University studying Theatre. Recent credits include: Elf (Charlotte Dennon), The Sound of Music (Sister Margaretta), and Hello Dolly! (Dance Ensemble).



*BENJAMIN NELLER (MR. MISTOFFELEES) is ecstatic to be back at the Algonquin! Previous AAT credits include: Mary Poppins (RSM / Ensemble), Hello Dolly! (RSM / Ensemble), The Sound of Music (RSM / Ensemble), and Elf (Ensemble).



AINSLEY BRECK LANG (DEMETER) is overjoyed to return to the Algonquin stage in Cats! Some of her previous credits include Chicago (Roxie), Xanadu (Kira), Sister Act (Mary Robert), and more. She is currently a pre-medical student at UCLA.



EDWARD ITTE (MUNGOJERRIE/ MACAVITY) is thrilled to be joining the cast of Cats this summer at AAT. Most recent credits include: Grease (Sonny) and Elf the Musical (Buddy).



ARIANA CENTAMORE (RUMPLETEAZER) studied Theatre Management/Arts Administration at Stockton University. Previously, she worked at the Surflight in their Educational Touring Program, Algonquin as an AYE instructor and currently works part time at The Count Basie Theatre on their Student Production Team. Favorite roles include Peter Pan (Peter), Carousel (Carrie Pipperidge) and West Side Story (Anybodys).



STEFANIE WORTON (JEMIMA) is so grateful to be in her first production with Algonquin! Recent credits include: The Music Man (Teen Dance Ensemble), Jesus Christ Superstar (Dance Ensemble), and The Prom (Teen Ensemble, u/s Alyssa).



MARGARET LEBRE WHITE (VICTORIA) is extremely excited to be playing her all time dream role in this production of Cats! She is a current BFA Musical Theatre Major at Rider University. Her professional theatre credits include Into The Woods (Little Red Riding Hood) and Anastasia(Odette/Ensemble).



SENECA GIACHETTI (CASSANDRA) is a recent college graduate This is Seneca's first Algonquin performance. Having danced her entire childhood, recreationally then competitively, it's Seneca's dream to be a professional performer around the world. This unforgettable opportunity is the catalyst for her professional dance career.



James Martin (ASPARAGUS) is very grateful to be in his first Algonquin Show, in one of his favorites! Past credits: Spelling Bee (Leaf), Grease (Ms. Lynch), Beauty and the Beast (Lefou), The Wedding Singer (George). Choreography: Spamalot, Charlie Brown, The Producers, Peter Pan.



*JAKUB KRISO (ALONZO) is excited to be in his first show at the Algonquin Theater and to be a part of the magic! Jakub is a Junior at Brick Memorial High School and has starred in Mean Girls(Mr. Duvall) and Matilda (Trunchbull).



*AMIE HUESTON (TANTOMILE) will be a senior at BMHS. She has participated in Sister Act Jr.(Ensemble), Newsies (Buttons), Mean Girls Jr. (Gretchen), and Matilda (Wormwood). She is also a part of the Brick Memorial Color guard/Marching Band.



*DANIELA JULIAN (CORICOPAT) is thrilled to make her debut at the Algonquin Arts Theater this summer. She was previously in Mean Girls and Matilda for the Brick Memorial Mustang Players.



David Williamson (ADMETUS / RUMPUS CAT) is originally from Australia, and currently does costumes professionally for theatre. On stage credits include: Cats (Rumpus), The Little Mermaid (Scuttle), Shrek, West Side Story and Addams Family.



*ADELINE O’MARA (QUAXO) is currently a theatre major at Red Bank Regional High School and is thrilled to be back preforming on the AAT stage! Previous credits include: Spongebob the Musical (Squidward), “YAGMCB” (Snoopy), and The Little Mermaid (Attina).



Michael Wells (CARBUCKETY) is so excited to be debuting at the Algonquin. His previous credits at Brick Memorial High School include: Newsies (Crutchie), The Women of Lockerbie(George Jones), and Mean Girls (Damian).



SYDNEY KATZ (ELECTRA) is a rising freshman at Boston University for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and is excited to be in her second AAT Production! Favorite roles include: Chicago (Roxie Hart), Hello Dolly! (Minnie Fay) and A Chorus Line (Connie).



KYE MORAGHAN (ETCETERA) is very excited to be making their debut with AAT! Past productions include: Matilda (Miss Honey), Women of Lockerbie (Hattie), Newsies (Albert), Mean Girls Jr. (Ms. Norbury) and more!



*BENJAMIN RICKER (GEORGE) is a Sophomore in high school at the Grunin Performing Arts Academy. He has recently performed in The Prom (Fernel/ensemble), The Pirates Of Penzance(Pirate), The Addams Family (Mal), and many more. He has also received a superior ranking at the International Thespian Festival.



*GIANNA MAMMANO (OLIVIA) is excited to be in her first show at the Algonquin. She is graduating from Brick Memorial High School and has been featured in Matilda and Mean Girls.



*GIANNA MINARDI (PLATO) is thrilled to be a part of this production of Cats. Some of her past credits include: Sweeney Todd (Ensemble), Be More Chill (Jenna Rolan), Les Misérables(Eponine), The Prom (Dee Dee Allen).



*JAKE WARD (AYE/ STUDENT DANCE CAPTAIN) is thrilled to be returning to the AAT stage! He was previously seen at the Algonquin in The Who’s Tommy (4-year-old Tommy) and A Christmas Story. He has been a dancer at Dance for Joy for the past 6 years and has thoroughly enjoyed performing with their dance company for 5 years. He is eager to continue studying acting, singing & dancing in the future.



