Cast Set For BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at MPAC

MPAC has announced the lead performers for its upcoming production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

Five performances will be held May 31-June 2. The show will be directed by Cathy Roy, MPAC Education Director, with music direction by Charles Santoro.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast will feature a cast of about 50 young performers as well as Equity and SAG/AFTRA guest artists.

Belle: Aisha Rehan

Aisha is a senior at Parsippany High School. This is her third Spring Musical at MPAC. She is also a member of the Mayo Performing Arts Company and has performed in school musicals, most recently The Addams Family.

Beast: Cole Januzzi

Cole is a senior at Bridgewater Raritan High School. He played the role of Mr. Wormwood in MPC’s Matilda the Musical last year. He has appeared on Broadway in Fun Home! Cole has also been in various community/high school theater productions including Godspell as Jesus, Anything Goes as Billy Crocker, Grease as Danny Zuko, and Urinetown as Bobby Strong.

Other lead roles include Aidan Buneta (Gaston), a junior at Hanover Park High School; Kamryn Koerner (Madame de la Grande Bouche) a junior at Marymount Manhattan; Nolan Lardiere (Lumiere), a sophomore in the APA Theater Academy at Morris Knolls High School; Oliver Shoaf (Cogsworth); Charlotte Speck (Babette) and Justice Vera (Lefou).

Special SAG/AFTRA and Equity artists:

Danielle Ferland will perform the role of Mrs. Potts. Danielle’s Broadway credits include: All My Sons, A Year with Frog and Toad, The Crucible, A Little Night Music (City Opera), Into the Woods (original cast), Sunday in the Park with George (original). Five-time Emmy nominate SAG/AFTRA actor Jim Conroy will perform the role of Maurice. Jim’s daughter will also be in the production.

