Cancelled Concert at SOPAC Turns into YouTube Live Performance

With a can-do spirit that defies the isolation of "social distancing" Americans are currently experiencing, Juilliard post-graduate student Mackenzie Melemed will give a YouTube Live concert on Sunday, April 5 at 3PM. It can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/rapjtzu.

The acclaimed young pianist was scheduled to give a live concert on March 15 at the South Orange Performing Arts Center only days after events at the iconic arts center were shut down due to the corona virus. Melemed saw an opportunity to reach an even wider audience through live streaming. Working with SOPAC staff remotely, the concert came together for a Sunday afternoon with relative ease.

"I missed performing live and wanted to reach out to enthusiastic concert-goers from SOPAC and beyond with my music," says Melemed. "I know how much joy music brings, and I wanted to bring that joy to virtual audiences as we all struggle with the corona virus' impact on our society. I hope people will sit back and relax with a favorite beverage and enjoy the selections by some my favorite classical composers."

The program will be approximately and hour and will include:

Gershwin: Three Preludes

Bach: French Suite No.5 in G major BWV 816

Beethoven: Sonata in F major Op.54

Chopin: Nocturne in F-sharp major Op.15 No.2

Chopin: Nocturne in A-flat major Op.32 No.2

Chopin: Nocturne in C Minor Op.48 No.1

Debussy: Hommage à Rameau (from Images Book I)

Gottschalk: The Banjo

Winner of The Juilliard School's 2019 Leo B. Ruiz Carnegie Hall Recital Prize, 24-year old American Mackenzie Melemed has been hailed by the New York Times as "an excellent young pianist."

Melemed recently graduated from Juilliard's Artist Diploma program where he studied with Robert McDonald and Emanuel Ax while also performing on the international stage. He has performed in some of the world's most prestigious concert halls throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia. He is also a graduate of Juilliard's accelerated five-year dual-degree program.

In May 2019, he won third prize at the first China International Music Competition. In the final round, he performed Rachmaninoff's Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini with the Philadelphia Orchestra under Yannick Neìzet-Seìguin at the National Center for Performing Arts in Beijing.





