CHRISTMAS SHORTS to Open At Studio Playhouse December 6

Christmas Shorts opens at Studio Playhouse at 14 Alvin Place, Upper Montclair, NJ on December 6, 2025.

Directed by Matt Masiello, Christmas Shorts is full of festive feel-good holiday fun for the whole family. You'll find everything here, from kids writing letters to Santa, to the big guy getting ready for Christmas himself, to a bunch of elves who accidentally rip Santa's gift bag at the last minute. (Don't worry, Mrs. Claus can fix it!) Appearances by Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the Ghost of Christmas Future, and more round out this fun seasonal comedy.

Catch Christmas Shorts December 6, 7, 13, 14 at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The cast includes Adelyn Baird, Archie Baird, Catherine Barid, Aidan Carlson, Arthur Carlson, Amanda Castro-Conroy, Abby Craine, Jennifer Craine, Anthony Di Ambrosio, Max Ferrara, Tina Ferrara, Donna Fraissinet, John Fraissinet, Khloe Harrison, Anne Hennessy, Jonathan Howell, Genevieve Lambo, Russ Meyer, Dylan Myers, Jack Pignatello, Andrea Podarsky, Cheyenne Puga, and Tara Spinelli.

Studio Players would like to dedicate this show to the memory of Beatriz Estéban-Messina.