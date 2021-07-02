Centenary Stage Season Subscription and Flex Pass Packages Now On Sale for 2021/22 Season

Centenary Stage Company, the not-for-profit professional theatre company, prepares a full schedule of professional theatrical performances for their 36th season. Productions from the Professional Theatre Series, Fringe Festival, NEXTstage Repertory, and Women Playwright's Series will make up the company's 2021 - 2022 season.

The Season Subscription package from CSC is called the "Season Producer Pass" and costs $200. This package offers patrons admission into all CSC events plus all NEXTStage Rep events during the CSC 2021-22 Season. This includes CeCe Teneal but excludes Hackettstown Rotary Fundraiser Concerts and NJCYB performances. The benefits for this subscription package include advance season renewal with preferred seating selection, no restrictions on the date or time of the performance selection, cost savings, and no order, exchange, or mailing fees.

This year Centenary Stage Company is also bringing back a new benefit from last season, for Season Subscription package holders, called the "CSC Encore Program". The "CSC Encore Program" allows a Season Subscription package holder to see the same event for a second time for free with the purchase of another ticket for a guest to the same event on a different date.

Centenary Stage Company is also offering patrons the option of purchasing a "Flex Pass". "Flex Passes" provide patrons with discount ticket prices and the convenience of purchasing tickets at any time for each event. Patrons have the option of picking a "Series A Flex Pass" for any 6 tickets to be redeemed throughout the 2021-22 Season, or a "Series B Flex Pass" for any 3 tickets. CSC's "Flex Pass Series" for the 2021-22 Season allows patrons to purchase the plan that best fits their lifestyle. Similar to Centenary Stage Company's "Season Producer Package", the "Flex Pass" allows patrons advanced season renewal with preferred seating selection, no restrictions on the date or time of the performance selection, discount on ticket prices, and no order, exchange, or mailing fees.

Note that patrons who wish to have specific seating for each event must provide dates and times when purchasing the "Flex Pass" by directly contacting the CSC Box Office. Otherwise, CSC cannot guarantee patrons will have their desired seats. "Flex Passes" do not carry over to the next season, and cannot be used towards CSC Curtain Up! Events, Hackettstown Rotary Fundraiser Concerts, or NJCYB performances.

For more information, specific performance dates or ticket price details for individual ticket sales or any of the season subscription and flex pass packages, please visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979 - 0900.