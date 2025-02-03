CATCHING THE MOON to Premiere at The Growing Stage in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Growing Stage: The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey will present, CATCHING THE MOON: The Story of a Young Girl’s Baseball Dream. Adapted from the book by Crystal Hubbard, CATCHING THE MOON: The Story of a Young Girl’s Baseball Dream has Book and Lyrics by Nichole Jackson and Music and Lyrics by Tyrone L. Robinson. This production runs February 14 - 23 with performances on Saturdays at 4:00PM, Sundays at 2:00PM and a special opening night performance on February 14 at 7:30PM. It is directed by Stephen L. Fredericks, TGS Founder/Executive Director with musical direction by Melinda Bass O’Neill and choreography by Cari Sanchez.

CATCHING THE MOON: The Story of a Young Girl’s Baseball Dream tells the spirited story of the Black girl who grew up to become “Toni Stone,” the first woman to play for an all-male professional baseball team. With the crack of a bat, Marcenia Lyle rounds the bases with ease and slides into home. It’s the ball field she knows and loves best. So, when famous baseball manager Gabby Street comes scouting players for summer camp, Marcenia steps up to the plate to compete. She’s determined to pursue her passion and defy the naysayers who discourage her from following her dream because she’s a girl.

CATCHING THE MOON: The Story of a Young Girl’s Baseball Dream features a professional company of artists including Nyah Anderson (TGS Debut) of Westampton, NJ as Marcenia Lyle; Jeffry Foote (Boogie, How I Became A Pirate) of Flanders, NJ as Papa Lyle; Alyssia Marte (TGS Debut) of Jersey City, NJ as Mama Lyle/Others; Patrick Cogan (TGS Debut) of Union Beach, NJ as Mr. Street; Kyle Javon (TGS Debut) of New Brunswick, NJ as Clarence and Tyler Miranda (The Lightning Thief, Arthur & Friends) of Highland Falls, NY as Harold.

