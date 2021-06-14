Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

British Pop-Rocker John Waite Comes to NJPAC November 5

You'll hear hit after hit from the '70s, '80s, and '90s, like “Missing You,” “Isn't It Time,” “When I See You Smile” and “Change.”

Jun. 14, 2021  

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents John Waite on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 p.m..

"Rock 'n' roll is the closest thing I've got to spiritual power. It's been the higher voice in my life and it's never let me down."

-John Waite

The British pop-rocker John Waite brings star power to the NJPAC stage!

This concert will span his incredible forty-year music career, from The Babys to Bad English and beyond. You'll hear hit after hit from the '70s, '80s, and '90s, like "Missing You," "Isn't It Time," "When I See You Smile" and "Change." With a voice as sharp and soulful as ever, John pours his heart into every song and every show. Come hear why he's still considered one of the most iconic rock 'n' roll vocalists of our time.

Tickets to see John Waite are on-sale now at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.


