Bloomingdale School Of Music Registration Now Open For Spring Classes

Bloomingdale School of Music will offer virtual music classes for the spring semester beginning February 6, 2021. Bloomingdale classes aim to educate students and instill discipline, fun and a passion for self-expression through music through high-quality instruction throughout the year. Music has the power to change lives and the curriculum is designed to reflect this philosophy. The School offers classes for a variety of instruments and for every type of student at all skill levels, as well as virtual ensembles. To register and learn more, visit https://www.bsmny.org/classes/spring2020/.

Bloomingdale School of Music will be completely virtual this spring and will continue to offer online learning options only, as The School has done successfully since the onset of the pandemic, pivoting seamlessly from entirely in-person learning, to more nearly 90% participation in virtual classes.

"Our 2021 spring programming is meant to be accessible for all with convenience in mind for all levels and ages," said Laura Gravino, Director of Education. "We offer classes for early childhood learners, K-12 students, and adults, in addition to opportunities for intergenerational learning and classes where no prior musical experience is necessary. Limited financial means are never a barrier at Bloomingdale; scholarships and financial aid are available during our spring semester, as they are throughout the year."

Access to music education for all has been Bloomingdale School of Music's hallmark since its founding over 50 years ago. Bloomingdale works with its students to eliminate barriers to quality music education in an inclusive manner that translates well to an online experience with faculty. Financial aid is key in many cases as well. Over the past decade alone, Bloomingdale has awarded more than $2 million in tuition assistance and aided thousands of families.

Early Childhood BSM will offer two 8-week sessions of Early Childhood classes, including options for the whole family to join in on the activity. This new schedule is designed to be flexible for parents or young families! BSM will continue to offer classes based in Dalcroze Theory, Music and Movement and Orff Instrument classes.

Private Lessons BSM will offer private lessons in a wide variety of instruments. Sign up for a trial lesson, or a lesson for 30 minutes, 45 minutes, or 60 minutes. Our private lessons offer individual attention, customization, and a personalized curriculum. Students and teachers are strategically matched based on skill, schedules, and the student's preferred teaching style. Our private lessons can be transformative for students as they discover their unique talents and interests.

Lecture-Based Classes for All BSM will offer lecture classes in three series this spring. These classes are great for students new to music education with no instrument or private lesson experience, and also for those with one or many years of practice behind them. The Spring 2021 lecture series includes the Musicianship Series, the World Music Series, and the Music Appreciation Series. Many of these classes are for students aged 14 to adult and will include mixed intergenerational groups.

BSM is excited to have three complete levels of theory to explore for students between the ages of 8 and 18. For adults, BSM will continue with its popular Intro to Theory.

Performing Ensembles Using the lessons BSM learned in the spring and summer semesters of creating layered videos for final performances, and using weekly sessions for coaching and peer feedback, BSM is excited to host ensembles again this semester; Virtual Broadway Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Flute Choir, Preparatory Flute Choir, Trumpet Ensemble, Guitar Orchestra, Junior Guitar Orchestra, and Adult Guitar Orchestra.