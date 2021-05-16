Bloomfield High School Will Present its Spring Project SIX FEET APART Next Weekend

Bloomfield Thespian Society will present its Spring Project, Six Feet Apart, a live theatrical event in a Covid safe setting.

Performances take place May 21-22, 2021.

The production is directed by Brandon Doemling, compiled and written by Emma Morse & Ayiana Caberte, with vocal direction by Alexandra Mujana, and choreography by Julia Aiello. The Producer & Director is Brandon Doemling.

Seating is limited. Please arrive early to complete Covid protocols. Seating will be assigned for you upon arrival. Groups will be limited to 8 people. Your entire group must be present in order to be seated. Masks are required.

Children under 5 will not be admitted. Doors open at 6:00 PM If buying tickets at the door, cash and credit cards will be accepted.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://bhsthespiansociety.ticketleap.com/six-feet-apart/.