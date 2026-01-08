Billy Ocean to Perform at Wilkins Theatre Presented by Kean Stage

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kean Stage will present a concert by Billy Ocean at the Wilkins Theatre on the Kean University campus in Union, New Jersey.

Ocean is a Grammy Award–winning singer and songwriter whose career spans multiple decades of international chart success. Born in Trinidad and raised in London’s East End, he was influenced early by soul artists such as Otis Redding and Sam Cooke, as well as British pop groups including The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

He first gained widespread attention with the single Love Really Hurts Without You, which reached No. 2 on the UK charts and entered the U.S. Top 20. Additional hits followed, including Red Light Spells Danger. Ocean went on to achieve major commercial success in the United States with Caribbean Queen, which earned him a Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal Performance. The song was followed by chart-topping singles including Loverboy, Suddenly, There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry), and Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car. His recording career also includes the theme song When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Gets Going from the film Jewel of the Nile.

Ticket Information

Tickets range from $82 to $98 and are available at keanstage.com or through the Kean Stage Box Office at (908) 737-7469. A limited number of VIP Merchandise Packages are also available and include a premium ticket and exclusive merchandise. The Kean Stage Box Office is located at Wilkins Theatre and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.