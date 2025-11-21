BergenPAC To Present New Lee Brice Acoustic Performance And Upcoming Yolanda Adams Concert

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

bergenPAC will present one newly announced engagement, Lee Brice Acoustic, scheduled for Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 21, 2025, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and the bergenPAC Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

The venue will also present Yolanda Adams on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at 8 p.m. Ticket prices are $59, $79, $99, $129, and $179.

Adams has received numerous accolades across her career, including the first American Music Award for Contemporary Gospel Artist, four Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, four Grammy Awards, sixteen Stellar Gospel Music Awards, seven NAACP Image Awards, three Soul Train Music Awards, and five BET Awards. She began her career as a lead vocalist with Houston’s Southeast Inspirational Choir and was later featured on the Edwin Hawkins Music and Arts Seminar Choir release Give Us Peace. After being discovered by Thomas Whitfield, she signed with Sounds of Gospel and released her debut album Just As I Am in 1987. Adams has since released fifteen albums.

In addition to her recording work, Adams launched “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” in 2007 and was the first female nationally syndicated radio host with Radio One/Reach Media, broadcasting across more than fifty markets for ten years. She currently stars as Denita Jordan in the BET television series Kingdom Business.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets for both events are available at Ticketmaster.com or by calling the bergenPAC Box Office at (201) 227-1030.