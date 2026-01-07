Jon Rudnitsky Will Lead SECRETS TO PHYSICAL COMEDY AND STAND-UP Industry Masterclass at the PTW Comedy Conservatory

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Performers Theatre Workshop (PTW) will welcome renowned actor, comedian and New Jersey native Jon Rudnitsky (Saturday Night Live, Curb Your Enthusiasm) as their first PTW Comedy Conservatory Masterclass guest of 2026 on January 11th in Millburn, NJ.

PTW, a premiere performing arts school founded by Juilliard graduates in 1983, announced last Fall they have expanded upon their Comedy Crew partnership with actress and producer Carlie Craig (MADtv, First Impressions with Dana Carvey) to become the PTW Comedy Conservatory - a first of-its-kind Professional Style comedy training program for young performers ages 7-16.

With the program expansion, the PTW Comedy Conservatory now offers intermediate and advanced on-camera comedy courses, in addition to their already existing private and group lessons in character creation, improv and sketch - culminating in showcase performances at reputable venues such as Don't Tell Mama NYC and Gotham Comedy Club.

"Jon Rudnitsky is an absolute comedy pro and will bring unbelievable value to our students at PTW," said Carlie Craig. "SECRETS TO PHYSICAL COMEDY AND STAND-UP will be an unforgettable masterclass where Jon will help our students refine their original bits ahead of their sketch, improv and stand-up showcase in February at the Bickford Theatre. We cannot wait to welcome him to PTW!"

Students must be enrolled in the PTW Comedy Crew Program at the Conservatory to participate in their industry comedy masterclasses.

Contact Performers Theatre Workshop to enroll:

973-327-2250 | ptwstars@gmail.com

www.ptwonline.com/comedycrew