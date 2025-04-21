Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra Will Perform at Syriac Community Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join the BPO and Maestro Cho for an evening of performances, May 17, 8:00 pm at the Syriac Community Hall, 55 W. Midland Ave, Paramus, NJ. The program opens with the dramatic Nabucco Overture by Giuseppe Verdi, setting the tone with its powerful and intense melodies that set the stage for the rest of the performance. Acclaimed cellist Emmanuel Feldman, "the Standing Cellist", will take the stage to perform Elgar's Cello Concerto, showcasing his virtuosic talent. The orchestra will then dive into the emotional depth of Pyotr Tchaikovsky's passionate Symphony No. 6 (Pathétique).

Emmanuel Feldman has revolutionized the world of cello playing by performing standing up using his invention, the patented TekStand. He also invented the TekPin, a vertical endpin which is used by cellists throughout the world. He has been featured in articles in The Strad and in Strings Magazine and has been a presenter at the American String Teachers Conference. A graduate of the Curtis School of Music and Tufts University, he has taught at the New England Conservatory, Brown University and is a faculty member at Tufts and other schools here and abroad. Masterclasses have been held at the Manhattan School of Music, National Taiwan Normal University amongst others. Mr. Feldman's concert appearances include the Celebrity Series of Boston, Phillips Collection, Boston Pops, among many others. A few of his European concert appearances include Salle Gaveau, Paris, Altes Raathaus, Vienna, Tonadico, Italy plus he has toured in Taiwan.A champion of new music, Feldman has earned critical acclaim for his recordings (on Naxos, Delos, Albany, and others) and world premiere performances showcasing works by American composers.Along with being an inventor, he also is a composer, receiving a silver medal at the 2022 Global Music Awards for his cello concerto "Standing Tall" while debuting his TekStand.

The Bergen Philharmonic musicians come from almost every town in Bergen County and surrounding areas.

Tickets are encouraged to be purchased on-line before the concert. Ticket pricing: Adults: $25, Seniors: $20, Students: $10 with ID, under 11 free.

For more information, please call (201) 578-4169, visit: www.bergenphilharmonic.org or email: bergenphil.orchestra@gmail.com

All ages are welcome. Venue is handicap accessible. The Bergen Philharmonic is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation.

