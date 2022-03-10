BWW Interview: Jenny O'Hara in THE FOREST at New Jersey Repertory Company

New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) in Long Branch will present the world premiere of Lia Romeo's, The Forest. Directed by SuzAnne Barabas, The Forest stars veteran actor of stage, screen and television, Jenny O'Hara, along with Dana Brooke, Armando Acevedo and Christopher Grant.

What to do when life gives you lemons? - Build a forest in your living room. The Forest is a play about life, love, and fairytales. Juliet is going through a messy divorce and finds herself back home with her eccentric mother who is going through a crisis of her own. Add to the mix a single dad, who is a former actor, now a caregiver, and a senior High School student trying to find his way, and you get a play that is funny, poignant, and magical. The Forest will grow in your hearts.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Jenny O'Hara about her career and The Forest at NJ Rep.

O'Hara is delighted to be a part of this wonderful new play at NJ Rep. She is a veteran of both stage and film with credits spanning five decades. Some of her recent television appearances include recurring roles on Transparent, The Mindy Project and The King of Queens, as well as guest starring roles on Perry Mason, The Good Doctor, This is Us, The Kids are Alright, Chicago Fire, and American Housewife to mention a few. She has starred on Broadway in The Odd Couple (female version), The Iceman Cometh, Promises, Promises, The Kid, and The Fig Leaves are Falling. She made her Broadway debut in Dylan with Alec Guinness. Her film credits include Killing Eleanor, just released on Amazon and Apple TV+, Devil, Matchstick Men, Mystic River, Angie, Career Opportunities and Heartbeat. She is a member of Ensemble Studio Theatre in NY and Ensemble Studio Theatre LA. So far, so good!

What was the very first performing opportunity you had?

My first role as a child was as Captain Hook in my mother's Children's Theatre production of Peter Pan.

Can you tell us a little about your theatrical training?

Although I performed in several plays in High school. I had no formal training until after High School when I won a drama scholarship to Carnegie Tech (Carnegie Mellon). On the first summer break I apprenticed at the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point NJ, got a great part, left school, and went to NY to study and returned to that theatre and got my Equity card as a company member the following year. In NY I had the good fortune to study with a number of really extraordinary teachers, John Ulmer, Lee Strasburg, Wynn Handman, and the great Allan Miller.

You have performed in a great variety of roles and venues. How has that diversity informed your career?

I have been so fortunate in being able to play such a wide range of women - funny, feisty, damaged, broken, soft, loving, fierce, and unredeemable- in plays, musicals, films and television, although I have to say, nothing can beat live theatre. I also directed on As the World Turns for two years. What a life!

How do you like working at NJ Rep?

It is a delight. It is a beautiful small space with perfect acoustics and the creative staff and artistic directors are so talented, so committed and so easy to work with.

Can you tell us a little about your role in The Forest?

She is a college professor, living with her daughter. She is a Harvard graduate with a PHD from Columbia who is sliding off into dementia. She is tough, smart and funny. and a fighter. She may break your heart, but for all the right reasons.

What would you like audiences to know about the show?

Just come. You won't forget it, or regret it.

Can you share with us any of your future plans?

When the run is over I am headed to California where I will be doing two more World Premiers, Vanished Youth by Tom Baum directed by Assad Kelada and Little Theatre by Justin Tanner, directed by the inestimable Lisa James, a NJ Rep alum.

Anything else, absolutely anything you want BWW NJ readers to know.

I love what I do.

New Jersey Repertory Company is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740 . The venue has a rear entrance with plenty of free on site parking. Tickets for The Forest and the other upcoming productions at the theatre are available by visiting http://www.njrep.org/ or call 732.229.3166. Check their web site for current health and safety protocols

Photo Credit: Courtesy of NJ Rep