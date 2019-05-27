BWW Interview: Amber Iman OO-BLA-DEE at Two River Theater 6/8 to 6/30

Two River Theater (TRT) closes their 2018/2019 season with Oo-Bla-Dee by Regina Taylor, directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson. The production features original music by Diedre L. Murray, and original lyrics by Regina Taylor. The show will be performed in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater from June 8 to June 30.

Oo-Bla-Dee follows Evelyn Waters and the Diviners, an all-black, all-female jazz band, as they travel from St. Louis to Chicago in order to set up a record deal following the end of World War II. On this trip toward freedom the latest member of the group, sax player Gin Del Sol, must wrestle with the complex timing of the music as well as the complicated times in which she lives.

Broadwayworld.com had the opportunity to interview Amber Iman who is playing Luna C in Oo-Bla-Dee.

On Broadway, Iman was seen in Shuffle Along, Soul Doctor. Other credits include Off-Broadway: A Civil War Christmas, Rent. National Tour: Hamilton (1st National, Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds). Favorite Regional Credits: Joy in Witness Uganda (The Wallis), Crystal in Little Shop of Horrors (Kennedy Center), Cheryl in Stick Fly (Arena Stage), Aldonza in Man of La Mancha (Shakespeare Theatre, Helen Hayes Award nomination for Outstanding Actress & Emery Battis Award for Acting Excellence). She is a Howard University Graduate (2016 James Butcher Alumni Award), and proud founding member of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

When did you know you were destined for a career in the performing arts?

My mom is an actress so it's all I've ever known. I never had one of those "ah-HAH" moments. I was with my mom at every rehearsal, on every set, learning her lines, watching every performance, so I think it's always been my destiny. Speaking of my mother, she originated the role of "Lulu" in Oo-Bla-Dee back in 1999 at The Goodman Theatre. I was a kid and I got to travel to Chicago and stay with her. So, next to Regina Taylor, I know this show better than ANYBODY!!!!

Are there any performers/performances that you have long admired?

I'm at a place in my life where I'm more interested in taking control of my life and narrative. Instead of waiting on the phone to ring and praying that it's a challenging script or a worthwhile opportunity, I'm creating my own roles. So, I really admire artists who write their own works - Issa Rae, Dael Orlandersmith, Sarah Jones, and my favorite Anna Deavere Smith. When I saw her "Notes from the Field" Off-broadway, it's the first time in my life that I sat forward and said, "That's what I want my art to look like." The way she combines art and activism - that's what I want to do.

We'd love to know a little bit about the BFA Program at Howard University and your experience there.

Going to an HBCU was one of the greatest decisions I've ever made. I was a really smart kid in high school (now I just act, LOL) and was chosen to be a National Achievement Scholar. I received full scholarships to several colleges and universities. Back then, I wanted to study acting at Northwestern or FSU, because that's what my high school drama teacher thought was best. My mom did a show with the late Reggie Ray (Broadway Costume Designer extraordinaire), and he told her, "Oh, no child. You need to send that baby to Howard! She needs to be with the Black people!" The rest is history. Howard taught me how to be a bold, fearless, confident Black artist and woman. Howard challenged me, fed me, pushed me, exhausted me. Howard gave me the foundation I needed to survive in NYC, on Broadway, and beyond.

Tell us a little about your character, Luna C, in Oo-Bla-Dee

Just a little - She's the guide, the director, the magician - she's making everything happen. You should buy a ticket if you want to know anymore....

How do you like working in New Jersey in the Red Bank community?

I love any opportunity to get out the city and breathe. Red Bank is gorgeous! The fact that I get to open my front door and look at the water - it's such a gift. The theatre has done an incredible job of taking care of us and making sure we have everything we need to be comfortable and able to do our jobs. I'm thrilled to be working here and can't wait to come back.

Can you share some insights about the cast and creative team at TRT?

The cast is stellar, the team is phenomenal. I've always wanted to work with Ruben Santiago-Hudson. His reputation as a brilliant actor/writer/director precedes him and I'm so happy to be in this room, working with him and this stunning team.

Why do you think this show is one for our times?

A group of Black, female, jazz musicians in the 1940's.... They were supposed to be at home, sewing, waiting on their men to come home from the war. These women had to be some of the baddest, most talented, most fearless, bravest women to step into an industry that was dominated by men and blaze their own trail. They were disrespected, cheated, treated less than, and paid even less. We live in a time where men are making decisions about what women can or cannot, should or should not do with their bodies. We are still fighting to close the pay gap between men and women. Almost 80 years later and we're still fighting for the same crap....we need this show now more than ever.

For the future? We'd love to know some of your plans.

I plan to not be unemployed. Let's hope things go according to plan.

Visit Amber Iman's website at http://www.amberiman.com/. She invites our Broadwayworld readers to "keep up with all my shenanigans" on Instagram - @amberskyez.

For tickets to Oo-Bla-Dee, visit the Two River Theater web site at https://tworivertheater.org/ or call 732.345.1400. The Theater is located at 21 Bridge Avenue in Red Bank. Subscriptions to the 2019/2020 Season are also available.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Amber Iman





