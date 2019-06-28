BLUE CURTAIN: Bringing International Music To Princeton Opens 2019 Summer Season July 13

Blue Curtain announces its 15th season of bringing world-class musicians from around the globe, to Princeton for three FREE concerts at Pettoranello Gardens Amphitheater, Route 206 and Mountain Avenue. All concerts begin at 7 p.m.

The series opens with the funky NYC-based band Freckle Legend and Casuarina, one of the most respected Samba bands of Brazil, on Saturday, July 13.

The music continues on July 20 with the South American Afro-Pacific band Rio Mira, featuring top musicians from Ecuador and Columbia, plus The Prodigals, one of the most exciting bands to emerge from the East Coast Irish scene.

Rounding out the series on July 27 will be the world-class trumpeter and Latin Grammy winner Charlie Sepulveda and his ensemble The Turnaround. Sharing the double-bill will be OKAN, a female-fronted contemporary Afro-Cuban roots and jazz band.

In case of rain, the concerts on July 20 and July 27 will be held at the Princeton High School Performing Arts Center.

For more information, info@bluecurtain.org.





