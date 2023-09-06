BLIPPI THE WONDERFUL WORLD TOUR Comes to NJPAC in 2024

Blippi The Wonderful World comes to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 3PM.



Blippi The Musical brings the energetic and loveable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement and amazing music on



Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. Will there be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore? You bet! So, get ready to shake those wiggles out and OJ Twist your way through this brand-new musical party!



Children across the world have quickly taken to Blippi's charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons. In the live show they will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along with this one-of-a-kind show.



Blippi takes kids on the ultimate play date through field trips and adventures. Always curious, Blippi encourages learning through playing, doing and exploring. He’s taught millions of kids how to count, colors, letters, and much more. In just a few years since his inception, Blippi has become a global sensation with over 34 million YouTube subscribers and one billion views per month. Blippi is also available on some of the largest premium streaming services such as Hulu, Amazon Prime, Roku, Virgin Media and Kidoodle.



Tickets to see Blippi The Wonderful World go on-sale Friday, September 8 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.