BCB Bank Announces Three-Year Sponsorship In Support Of SOPAC

South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC), now celebrating its 14th season of premier live entertainment, today announced a generous sponsorship from community champion BCB Bank to support SOPAC programming for the current and upcoming seasons. This commitment, which reflects BCB's mission to invest in the communities it serves, provides for each of SOPAC's 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

BCB Bank has branch offices in South Orange and Maplewood - SOPAC's home communities - in addition to Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris and Union counties and Nassau and Richmond counties in New York.

"BCB Bank has supported the South Orange-Maplewood community and SOPAC in immeasurable ways through the years. They also have a keen awareness of the power of arts activity and local entrepreneurship in promoting diversity," said SOPAC Executive Director Craig Sumberg. "We're thrilled to have BCB aboard as our season sponsor for 2019-20 and look forward to nurturing this considerable partnership."

Claudine Baptiste, Business Development Officer for BCB Bank, serves on SOPAC's Board of Governors.

Thomas Coughlin, President of BCB Bank, expresses the importance of community to BCB Bank. "The overwhelming support of the community has aided us to grow and thrive as a business, providing us opportunities to give back and support various community programs and organizations such as SOPAC."

BCB Bank prides itself in "Paying It Forward": a philosophy of fulfilling dreams through hard work, friendly customer service and the conveniences of neighborhood banking. BCB continues to find ways to help families buy homes, assist businesses to grow and succeed and support local causes and education. BCB has been servicing large and small accounts for business and personal needs since its inception in November 2000. Today, it is a thriving community bank located throughout New Jersey and New York with more than 425 employees and assets in excess of $2.7 billion. www.bcb.bank

SOPAC's 2019-20 season was off to a rousing start this fall with such stellar artists as Laura and Linda Benanti - Broadway's beloved mother-daughter duo - Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy, singer-songwriter Dana Fuchs in The Loft (SOPAC's intimate club space) and the much-lauded Irish band Gaelic Storm. Later this season, audiences will enjoy a series of outstanding performances - among them Aaron Neville, Jazz singer Carrie Jackson, comedian Colin Quinn, the legendary Stylistics, singer-songwriters Lucy Kaplansky & Richard Shindell and a special appearance by Senator Al Franken.

Tickets are on sale now at sopacnow.org or (973) 313-2787.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You