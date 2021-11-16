Award-Winning Actress Jane Lynch Tours Her Swingin' Christmas Show To NJPAC This December

The actress/comedianne/game show host Jane Lynch brings her jazz-inspired, festive touring Christmas show to the tri-state area.

Emmy and Golden Globe Award winning actress Jane Lynch (Glee, Hollywood Game Night, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) is getting into the holiday spirit. Joined by her friends Kate Flannery (best known for her portrayal of "Meredith the Drunk" on NBC's The Office) and Tim Davis (vocal producer for Glee), this festive concert includes fresh takes on classic Christmas carols and new nostalgia-inspired tunes.

The bandleader, Tony Guerrero, fuses clever jazz arrangements with tight vocal harmonies performed by the jazz group, The Tony Guerrero Quintet. The show's eponymous album A Swingin' Little Christmas hit Billboard's Top 10 Adult Contemporary chart.

