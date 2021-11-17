Aurway Repertory Theatre Presents... 'Musicals In Concert: Wish List' This Week

Aurway Repertory Theatre has a special treat, just in time for the holiday season. They're back with another edition of their series "Musicals in Concert", this time featuring the music and story of, Wish List, written by playwright & director, Kathy D. Harrison.

This event will be LIVE, THIS WEDNESDAY, November 17, 2021, at 8 PM EST, at the Heart Ballroom in Newark, New Jersey.

Tickets to this event are $20 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite or at the entrance.

Wish List is a story about hope, loss, and perseverance as a family manages the daily trauma of possibly losing their loved one. Jeremy Dalson, 17-years old, who was diagnosed with Leukemia almost 7 years ago is told he only has a few weeks to live. Realizing that time is not on his side he makes a Wish List for the holiday season. This piece speaks to the effects of tragedy on a community and the ways in which a family can come together through the pain of loss.

Originally making its stage debut in 2011 at The Westminster Performing Arts Center in Bloomfield, NJ, and later at Luna Stage in West Orange, NJ, this special edition of Wish List will feature members of the original cast, Lawrence Dandridge, Aza Dubois, Marcus Beckett, along with Jon'ye Holmes, Jaci Coleman, and writer, Kathy D. Harrison in the role of "Lynette Dawson". This event will also feature performances by Kazoani Gonmiah, Steven Strickland, Martin Carpenter, Shania Mundy, Brianna Thomas, Nigel Finley, Jordan Owens, Toni Gardner, Veronica Gonmiah, Behkari, Christian Stewart, and Alneesha Moret - hosted by Al-Mujudilla Thompson.

Aurway is a network of emerging and professional ARTISTs dedicated to the pursuit, presentation, and creation of culturally relevant art that highlights the experiences of black and brown people. Through community partnerships, educational workshops, and public performances we create space for artists and viewers alike to engage in a dialogue on pressing social issues impacting our community while experiencing an unconventional approach to artmaking and theatrical performance.