Arts Council Of Princeton Presents SAUCE FOR THE GOOSE Outdoor Art Market

Saturday, November 14, 2020 at The Princeton Shopping Center.

Kick off your holiday shopping at the on November 14 from 10am-4pm at the Princeton Shopping Center, 301 N. Harrison St, Princeton. Celebrating its 27th year, Sauce for the Goose offers shoppers the unique opportunity to purchase handmade pieces directly from 25 local artisans and crafters working in ceramics, textiles, jewelry, fine art, and more.

"Now more than ever, the world needs more art," says Adam Welch, Executive Director of the Arts Council of Princeton. "We are excited to partner with the Princeton Shopping Center to support and connect regional artists with the community in the beautiful, safe outdoor setting of the Princeton Shopping Center courtyard. We can't wait to see you."

In addition to selling their art, vendors will also be at work demonstrating their talents for visitors to observe their process, and powerhouse vocalist and local favorite ESSIE will be performing in the courtyard from 12-3pm.

Featured artists and vendors: Amber Luning, Black Lab Ceramics, Cinnamon Sticks Crafts, David Meadow, East Coast Alchemy, Hummingbird Arts, Jennifer Baumgartner, John Rounds, Jola House, Madd Potters Studio, Maria Sordo, Michael Brailove, Moxie Sorbet Designs, OverSea Creations, Penelope Plum Designs, Sarah Stryker, Source Element Designs, Stones with Spirit, Storcks Designs, Susan DeConcini, Vera Kirilenko, and Walking Olive.

For vendor profiles and more information, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org. For a directory of businesses at the Princeton Shopping Center, please visit princetonshoppingcenter.com. Free, ample parking is available at the Shopping Center.

