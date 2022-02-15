Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Art in the Atrium and MPAC Host Virtual Presentation CELEBRATING BLACK CULTURE THROUGH ART

Featuring guest panelists Lauren LeBeaux, Rosalind Nzinga Nichol, Antoinette Ellis Williams and Onnie Strother.

Feb. 15, 2022  

Enjoy a historical overview of Black Art and Artists in America, as well as the work of New Jersey-based Art in the Atrium over the past 30 years, including its current exhibit at MPAC, Tuesday, February 22 at 7:30 pm.

Audience Q&A to follow the presentation.

To register, go to MayoArts.Org and "purchase" a free pass.


