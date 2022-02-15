Art in the Atrium and MPAC Host Virtual Presentation CELEBRATING BLACK CULTURE THROUGH ART

Enjoy a historical overview of Black Art and Artists in America, as well as the work of New Jersey-based Art in the Atrium over the past 30 years, including its current exhibit at MPAC, Tuesday, February 22 at 7:30 pm.

Featuring guest panelists Lauren LeBeaux, Executive Director, Art in the Atrium, Rosalind Nzinga Nichol, Curator/Artist, Art in the Atrium exhibit at MPAC, and artists Antoinette Ellis Williams and Onnie Strother.

Audience Q&A to follow the presentation.

To register, go to MayoArts.Org and "purchase" a free pass.