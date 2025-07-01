Art House Productions to Present Reimagined HAMLET Directed by C. Rashee Stevenson

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Art House Productions will present a radical new staging of Hamlet, directed by C. Rashee Stevenson, running October 9–26, 2025 at the Art House Theater in Jersey City.

This fall mainstage production reimagines Shakespeare’s tragedy through a visionary lens, integrating language from Jean Genet’s Les Nègres and Les Paravents as well as works by Federico García Lorca, transforming the familiar tale into a cosmic crime thriller exploring grief, identity, and power.

“This production of Hamlet is deeply personal to me,” said director C. Rashee Stevenson. “We're pushing the boundaries of what this classic can be—examining grief and identity in a way that feels both immediate and metaphysical.”

Producing Director Joshua Feder adds, “C. Rashee’s vision is transformative. This Hamlet honors the original while creating something entirely new—ambitious, artist-driven work that defines what Art House stands for.”

“This production is especially meaningful to me,” said Art House Executive Artistic Director Meredith Burns. “C. Rashee is one of the most exciting theater artists working today. I’ve known him since our time at SUNY Purchase and was proud to collaborate again during our INKubator program in 2019. Don’t wait—this is Hamlet like you’ve never seen it before.”

Performance Schedule

Art House Theater, 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ

Evenings at 7:30 PM: October 9–11, 16–18, 23–25

Matinees at 3:00 PM: October 12, 19, 26

