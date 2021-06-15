Art House Productions Announces Robinson Holloway As Board President

Art House Productions, Jersey City's home for the performing and visual arts for the past 20 years, has announced a transition of the leadership of its board of trustees. David Gibson, current board president, will be stepping down on June 13th, 2021 after ten years on the board and seven years as President. The board has unanimously appointed Robinson Holloway to succeed Gibson as President.

"I'm thrilled to pass the torch to Robinson Holloway. She will be a stellar Art House leader through an exciting period in its history, as it takes up residence in a grand new home right in the heart of Jersey City," says Gibson.

"David has led Art House through four different locations, successfully helped the organization manage the transition from founder to successor, and oversaw tremendous financial growth during his time as President of the Art House Board of Trustees. He's leaving the organization at a time of great promise and in the very capable hands of Robinson Holloway. We're all excited about what's next for Art House under Robinson's leadership, and are incredibly grateful for David's service," says Meredith Burns, Art House's Executive Director.

"David Gibson has set a remarkable leadership example, and I am honored to be a part of the Art House Productions team as we move forward into our third decade," says Holloway. "We're in a period of exciting growth for the arts right now, as well as recognition of the importance of the arts as both a societal and economic engine. Art House is a unique arts organization, with strength in all disciplines, and its ability to engage both artists and audiences will only increase as we emerge from the pandemic and open our new theater and gallery space."

Holloway began her career in sports journalism. Thanks to a tidy sum of money won on "Jeopardy!" when she was 22, she successfully pivoted from graduate studies in Medieval History to a career covering the PGA Tour. She started in print journalism for The Independent and other British newspapers, as well as at Sports Illustrated, and then moved to television, working for ABC Sports, ESPN and Golf Channel. She transitioned to a career in the arts after founding and directing two non-profit art galleries, including Village West Gallery in Jersey City. She also serves on the Board of Directors of the London-based Association of Women Art Dealers, and is a member of ArtTable and the International Women's Forum. She was the founding Chair of the Board of Directors for the Jersey City Arts Council, and created Art Fair 14C while at the JCAC, stepping down from her role at the Arts Council in 2018 to run Art Fair 14C as its pro bono Executive Director. She currently serves as the Vice President for Communications for the Village Neighborhood Association in Jersey City.

Gibson is the co-founder of the New York City design consultancy known as Two Twelve. Mr. Gibson is internationally recognized as an advocate of "public information design" and for his work on behalf of cities, institutions, and corporations over the past forty-one years, since Two Twelve's founding. He was named Fellow of SEGD in 2009. He has served on the Art House Board of Trustees since 2011, succeeding Alicia Wright as Board President in 2014. Looking forward, he will be dividing his time between Jersey City and Rome, Italy where he and his husband are relocating.

The Art House Board of Trustees includes Joseph Bonifaz, Jeanne Brasile, Brad Fay, Michael Griffiths, Cynthia A. Hadjiyannis, Rachel Handler, Robinson Holloway, Annie Kessler, Michelle Lewis-Bellamy, Kristin Mountford, Sophie Penkrat, Jim Peskin, Erin Leigh Pierson, Shriti Rath, Mary Snyder, and Alysis Vasquez. The Art House Access Committee includes Krystle Allen, Millie Gonzalez, Rachel Handler, Stephanie Lubalin, John McGinty, and Colleen Roche. The Art House/NJCU Junior Board includes Tammy Brobeck, Tyvera Bryant, Alexis M. Castaneda, Zhnai Davis, Nicholas Geosits, Danette E. Sheppard-Vaughn, and Nelson Solis.

Art House Productions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to the development and presentation of the performing and visual arts in Jersey City, NJ. Art House Productions presents theater, performing and visual arts festivals, art exhibitions, and provides adult and youth art classes.

Art House Productions is generously supported by The New Jersey State Council on the Arts, SILVERMAN, The Princeton Foundation, The New Jersey Theatre Alliance, The Hudson County Office of Cultural Affairs, and the Alliance of Resident Theatres / New York.

Art House Productions is committed to accessibility and inclusivity in all public programming. Art House Productions produces work with a shrewd sense of social responsibility. For more information about Art House Productions, please visit our website at www.arthouseproductions.org. Follow us on social media @arthouseproductions @arthouseprods. To sign up for Art House's mailing list, please click here: http://eepurl.com/hd1FCj.