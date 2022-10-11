Art House Productions Announces Open Call For Event Hosts For JC Fridays

Art House Productions announces an open call to businesses, artists, and venues to participate in the upcoming JC Fridays on Friday, December 2nd, 2022 taking place throughout every neighborhood in Jersey City.

JC Fridays is a free, quarterly arts festival in Jersey City, beginning in 2006. During JC Fridays, the public is invited to tour participating businesses, galleries, bars, venues and other spaces to see a variety of artwork and to enjoy the spirit and culture of Jersey City while mingling with artists, other residents, and visitors. Participating JC Fridays hosts connect with the community, support the arts, increase foot traffic to their spaces, and grow their audiences and customer base. Past JC Fridays events include art openings, live music, performances, special classes, staged readings, workshops, and more!

Submitted events must have a confirmed location. Events must be free and open to the public, located in or affiliated with Jersey City, and be arts related events. JC Fridays has a "Pay What You Can" submission fee.

More information, and link to submit can be found on the website at https://www.jcfridays.com/sign-up