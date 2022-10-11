Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Art House Productions Announces Open Call For Event Hosts For JC Fridays

JC Fridays has a "Pay What You Can" submission fee. 

New Jersey News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 11, 2022  

Art House Productions Announces Open Call For Event Hosts For JC Fridays

Art House Productions announces an open call to businesses, artists, and venues to participate in the upcoming JC Fridays on Friday, December 2nd, 2022 taking place throughout every neighborhood in Jersey City.

JC Fridays is a free, quarterly arts festival in Jersey City, beginning in 2006. During JC Fridays, the public is invited to tour participating businesses, galleries, bars, venues and other spaces to see a variety of artwork and to enjoy the spirit and culture of Jersey City while mingling with artists, other residents, and visitors. Participating JC Fridays hosts connect with the community, support the arts, increase foot traffic to their spaces, and grow their audiences and customer base. Past JC Fridays events include art openings, live music, performances, special classes, staged readings, workshops, and more!

Submitted events must have a confirmed location. Events must be free and open to the public, located in or affiliated with Jersey City, and be arts related events. JC Fridays has a "Pay What You Can" submission fee.

More information, and link to submit can be found on the website at https://www.jcfridays.com/sign-up

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Submissions Now Open For Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series Submissions Now Open For Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series 
October 10, 2022

Submissions for Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series are open from October 3 through November 11, 2022. Plays must be full-length with no prior AEA productions and no more than 7 characters.
THE FLIP SIDE Improv Comes to Vivid This MonthTHE FLIP SIDE Improv Comes to Vivid This Month
October 10, 2022

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, presents a performance by The Flip Side, Vivid's house Improv team, on October 22 at 8:00 pm. Masks are optional in the theatre.
WAR OF THE WORLDS Staged Reading to Take Place on 84th AnniversaryWAR OF THE WORLDS Staged Reading to Take Place on 84th Anniversary
October 9, 2022

On October 29, Always Love Lucy Theatre and the Trenton Free Public Library will hold a staged reading of The War of the Worlds, just in time for the 84th anniversary of the historic broadcast.
Photos: First Look at Linedy Gineo in Paper Mill Playhouse's ON YOUR FEET!Photos: First Look at Linedy Gineo in Paper Mill Playhouse's ON YOUR FEET!
October 8, 2022

Paper Mill Playhouse (Mark S. Hoebee-Producing Artistic Director; Michael Stotts- Managing Director), recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has released production photos for On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, the first production of Paper Mill’s 2022-2023 season.
East Lynne Theater Company to Present SHERLOCK HOLMES' ADVENTURE OF THE NORWOOD BUILDEREast Lynne Theater Company to Present SHERLOCK HOLMES' ADVENTURE OF THE NORWOOD BUILDER
October 8, 2022

Step back in time on Friday and Saturday, October 21 – 22 at 8:00 PM, when the Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company presents Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's 'Sherlock Holmes' Adventure of the Norwood Builder.' It is produced in the style of a radio broadcast, complete with live sound effects and commercials, just like the Sherlock Holmes' radio series on NBC that premiered in 1930.