Art Center Receives Grant From New Jersey Arts And Culture Recovery Fund

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been awarded a $28,125 grant from the Princeton Area Community Foundation's New Jersey Arts and Culture Recovery Fund (NJACRF).

The NJACRF was established to ensure the survival and strength of New Jersey's arts and culture non-profit sector during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The NJACRF awarded $2.6 million to non-profits during the first phase of the grant program and VACNJ was one of 100 New Jersey-based non-profits awarded grants at that time.

The grant awarded to VACNJ will help its recovery during the global covid crisis while also enabling it to continue fulfilling its mission to nurture the community's capacity for personal expression and expand the creative experience by empowering people to see, make, and learn about art.

For more information on the Princeton Area Community Foundation and the NJACRF, visit pacf.org.