Ami Brabson's Cabaret Will Premiere At Luna Stage

Luna Stage has announced a special limited engagement of Ami Brabson's newest cabaret A Change is Gonna Come, for two weeks only December 6-15. Tickets for this powerful blending of story and song, featuring a live band on Luna's MainStage, are available now at LunaStage.org.

In A Change Is Gonna Come, actor-singer-writer Brabson invites us on a journey through life's transitions, big and small. The one-woman show combines storytelling, poetry, and song to reflect on the inevitable changes in our lives and the self discovery that often follows. The loss of a parent, the demolition of a house, and the discovery of political passions all inspire reflection, music, and ultimately, hope.

Brabson's previous one-woman show, Phenomenal Women, played to critical acclaim at Luna in 2017, before touring to Manhattan's Metropolitan Room, the Baltimore Theatre Project, and Havre de Grace Opera House.

A South Orange resident, Brabson most recently starred in American Son at Theaterworks Hartford, where she was described as giving a "superior, layered performance" that "outperforms Broadway." (Journal Enquirer)

A Change Is Gonna Come will be directed by Luna's Artistic Director Ari Laura Kreith, whose current production of Mrs. Stern Wanders The Prussian State Library has been extended at Luna through November 17.

Brabson's band features Corey Wachala on piano, Colleen Clark on drums, and Joe Bussey on bass. A Change Is Gonna Come was created in collaboration with Corinna Sowers Adler.

Performances of A Change is Gonna Come will be Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets are $30 ($25 for Luna Season Passholders) and are available at LunaStage.org or by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111. A special benefit performance and gala reception will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 8pm.





