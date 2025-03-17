Algonquin Arts Theatre to Launch Summer Classes in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Algonquin Arts Theatre has revealed its lineup of Summer 2025 Theatre Classes, offering an exciting array of programs for young performers of all experience levels. Designed to engage and inspire students from kindergarten through 10th grade, these classes provide a fun and educational opportunity to develop acting, improvisation, and musical theatre skills.

Classes will run from June 30 through August 22, 2025, with sessions tailored for various age groups. Students will work with experienced teaching artists in a supportive and creative environment, culminating in a special showcase at the end of each session.

Summer 2025 Class Schedule:

Session I: June 30 – July 3 Intro to Theatre (Kindergarten & 1st Grade)

Session II: July 7 – July 18 AM: Musical Theatre (1st, 2nd & 3rd Grade) AM: Musical Theatre (4th, 5th, 6th Grade) PM: Musical Theatre (1st through 6th Grade)

Session III: July 21 – July 25 Full Day: Musical Theatre (7th - 10th Grade)

Session IV: July 28 – August 1 Full Day: Acting & Improvisation (7th – 10th Grade)

Session V: August 4 – August 15 AM: Acting & Improvisation (1st, 2nd & 3rd Grade) AM: Acting & Improvisation (4th, 5th, 6th Grade) PM: Acting & Improvisation (1st through 6th Grade)

Session VI: August 18 – August 22 Intro to Theatre (Kindergarten & 1st Grade)



Class Details:

Morning (AM) Classes: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM (Sessions I & VI meet from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM)

Afternoon (PM) Classes: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Full-Day Classes: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Tuition: Varies by session, starting at $125

Final Showcase: Each session will conclude with a student showcase, highlighting their growth and creativity.

Students enrolled in both an AM and PM session on the same day may stay on-site for lunch with teaching artists or be picked up for an off-site lunch by a parent or guardian.

No prior theatre experience is required! These engaging programs are designed to build confidence, develop performance skills, and foster a love for the arts in a fun and welcoming environment.

For more information or to register, visit www.AlgonquinArts.org or call 732-528-9211. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged!

