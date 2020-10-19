Adelphi Orchestra To Celebrate National Arts And Humanities Month

The Adelphi Orchestra launches its 67th Season of "Music for All" with "A Celebration of Rebirth & Renewal" on October 24 at 2 PM.

The orchestra's traditional season premiere concert held each year in October honors National Arts and Humanities Month and Discover Jersey Arts and has been made possible in part by a grant administered by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

"A Celebration of Rebirth & Renewal" represents the orchestra's reimagined season and a return to live performance. The concert, coproduced by Musae in association with St. John's in the Village and Denise Marsa Productions, will take place live, without an audience, with real-time broadcast via live-stream utilizing Musae's innovative 360-degree, immersive technology platform. Concert viewing will be available via donation with pricing ranging from $5-$100 and can be secured online at www.musae.me/adelphi/experiences/827/rebirth

October is National Arts & Humanities Month (NAHM)-a coast-to-coast collective recognition of the importance of culture in America. NAHM was launched by Americans for the Arts and national arts partners as a month-long celebration, with goals of: FOCUSING on equitable access to the arts at local, state, and national levels;

ENCOURAGING individuals, organizations, and diverse communities to participate in the arts; ALLOWING governments and businesses to show their support of the arts, and RAISING public awareness about the role the arts and humanities play in our communities and lives. Given the decimating impact of the COVID pandemic on our nation's Arts and Humanities sector, the Adelphi Orchestra asks you to support the campaign "Be an Arts Hero" #ArtsHero"

A Celebration of Rebirth & Renewal" will feature former Adelphi Orchestra Young Artist Competition winners in the following works: Wagner's Siegfried Idyll led by violinist Oliver Neubauer the 2020 AO college Competition Prize winner, Beethoven's Romance in G major and Beethoven's Romance in F major with violinist Nathan Meltzer.

Performing as Adelphi Orchestra's featured soloist in Beethoven's Romance in F major, Nathan Meltzer is the recipient of the 2020 Salon de Virtuosi Career Grant, and the youngest ever to win the Windsor Festival International String Competition, Nathan has been a soloist with the Orchestre national d'Île-de-France, the Philharmonia Orchestra, the Royal Northern Sinfonia, and the Aalborg, Berlin, Concepción, Evansville, Indianapolis, Medellín, and Pittsburgh orchestras, among others, performing in Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Poland, Switzerland, the UK, and across the US. As a recitalist and chamber musician, Nathan has performed at ChamberFest Cleveland, Giardini La Mortella, the Heidelberger Frühling, the Krzyżowa Festival, the Moritzburg Festival, the Musical de l'Orne, the Perlman Chamber Workshop, and the Verbier Festival Academy. He has been a concert artist with Omega Ensemble since 2016. Nathan's 2020-21 season includes the release of his debut CD with Rohan De Silva, appearances with the Adelphi and Hull Philharmonic orchestras, and the launch of Opus Illuminate, an online concert series dedicated to the works of composers from underrepresented communities. Nathan studies with Itzhak Perlman and Li Lin at Juilliard. He performs on the "Ames, Totenberg" Antonio Stradivari violin, Cremona 1734, generously on long-term loan from Rare Violins In Consortium, Artists, and Benefactors Collaborative.

Leading Wagner's Siegfried Idyll Violinist Oliver Neubauer attends the Juilliard School where he is a proud recipient of the Kovner Fellowship and a student of Itzhak Perlman and Li Lin. Oliver has performed as a soloist with the National Repertory, the Sound Symphony, and the Symphony of Westchester. Oliver was the recipient of the Gold Award at the 2018 National Young Arts Competition, winner of the 2017 Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center competition, and Doublestop Foundation. He has participated in masterclasses with Ana Chumachenco, AniKavafian, Edward Aaron, Jorja Fleezanis, Daniel Phillips, and others. He has also performed and worked with Carter Brey, Fred Sherry, Ani Kavafian, Michael Kannen, Ara Gregorian, the Ulysses Quartet, and Steve Tenenbom. Oliver's festival appearances have included the Four Seasons Winter Workshop, Mostly Music Series, Summerfest La Jolla, Music@Menlo, Lake Champlain Music Festival, Chamber Music Northwest, Music in the Vineyards, Art in Avila in Curaçao, and Music from Angel Fire.

Concert Programs for the "A Celebration of Rebirth & Renewal" performance will be made available to audiences on the Adelphi Orchestra website www.adelphiorchestra.org

