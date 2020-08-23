Actor-Tutors Turn Kids on to Reading in Theater Project Pilot Program

The program is called Actors Reading with Kids, or ARK.

Actors Reading with Kids -- ARK -- was piloted by The Theater Project and the Union Public Library on the premise that acting and teaching have much in common, and that, as skilled, trained readers, actors could coach children in developing confidence and excitement for the vital exercise of reading aloud.

"We wanted to show the arts were relevant even during a pandemic," says Theater Project artistic director Mark Spina. "I know that actors have many of the qualities that make great teachers: creativity, improvisational skills, contagious energy and enthusiasm; what better way to demonstrate how we enliven a community than by having actors turn students on to reading?"

At a time when the building and the books were off limits to patrons due to the pandemic shut down, the Union Public Library and director Karen O'Malley were eager to pilot the online program.

"The Union Public Library Youth Services Department was so excited to partner with The Theater Project this summer for this project," said Head of Youth Services Librarian Jackie Hincapie. "We knew this summer was going to be very different, and our main goal as a library was to continue to provide engaging, educational, and perhaps most important of all, fun programs and activities for the kids we serve as a library. The ARK program checked all those boxes."

Ms. Hincapie guided the nine actor-volunteers in the use of the Library's many online resources. "I've been using libraries all my life, but I had no idea so much was available online - it's very exciting!" said volunteer actor/playwright Lynn Marie Macy of Cranford. "It's great to have this resource not just for our students, but for ourselves, especially now with social distancing" said volunteer actor Gary Glor of Union. Other Theater Project volunteer actors included Melissa Cox, Summit, Noreen Farley, Clinton, Deb Maclean, Glen Ridge, Matt McCarthy, Chatham, Angela Della Ventura, Watchung, and Thomas Vorsteg of New York City.

After a brief training and brainstorming session, each actor/teacher met with their student once or twice a week over the summer on the Zoom platform to model and practice expressive reading, and provide coaching in word recognition, vocabulary and comprehension. "I am having so much fun," said volunteer actor Deb Maclean. "Do we have to stop? Can we do it again next summer?" The Theater Project hopes to repeat the program next year, if not sooner.

"It was great hearing how much the kids enjoyed reading with the actors. I wholeheartedly believe the skills they developed during the ARK program will stay with them for years to come!" says librarian Jackie Hincapie.

"These actors have given the children an incredible gift," says Mark Spina. "The message that reading, and the kids themselves, are so important that a stranger - an actor, no less! - would volunteer their time to focus on this project."

Of course, the children and their parents get the last word: "My son Matthew really looks forward for the day of the reading activity since he really connects with (actor) Melissa."

"I think I can read better because of Mr. Matt."

"I really liked reading with you. In the past I have not enjoyed reading, you have made it super awesome and fun!" said Anderson, who worked with actor Angela Della Ventura. Anderson's mother wrote, "Angela -- I want you to know that these are Anderson's words verbatim. ​I didn't think it was possible to have him enjoy reading, and you did. For that I'm truly thankful."

