AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE LINKS Begins Performances at Two River This Weekend

Two River Theater’s world-premiere of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Links, reimagined by Tony Award winning director Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) starts performances this weekend. Featuring numerous Tony Award winners and nominees, both on and off stage, the production begins on Saturday, September 13 and will run through October 5, 2025.

Take a swing at cracking the case! When Agatha Christie’s famed detective Hercule Poirot is summoned to a country chateau in France, he discovers a body on the golf course with a knife in its back – a hole in one indeed! New clues dredge up old intrigue in Murder on the Links.

“Tee it up for Murder, Mayhem, and Moustaches!” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “The Queen of Crime meets the visionary theatrical mind of Darko Tresnjak for a high stakes round and all bets are off. I am thrilled to bring these two geniuses to Red Bank to entertain our community with sleek sleuths and chic songstresses all dressed to kill. FORE!”

The cast includes: Tony Award Nominee Kate Baldwin (Broadway’s Hello! Dolly, Finian's Rainbow) as Madame Renauld, Maria Bilbao (Broadway’s Sweeney Todd, Tick… Tick… Boom!) as Marthe Debois, Hiram Delgado (Two River Theater’s Two Sisters and a Piano, Broadway’s Take Me Out) as Sergent de Ville, José Espinosa (Broadway’s Take Me Out, The Merchant of Venice) as Jack Renauld, Jason O'Connell (Two River's Noises Off, Prosperous Fools) as Commissary Lucien Bex, Campbell Scott (National Board of Review Award - Best Actor “Roger Dodger”, “Singles”, Broadway’s A Christmas Carol, Noises Off) as Hercule Poirot, and Tony Award Nominee Lauren Worsham (Broadway’s A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as Madame Debois. And featuring the voice of Tony Award Nominee Patrick Page (Broadway’s Hadestown, The Lion King) as Paul Renauld.

The creative team includes: Tony Award Winning Adaptor and Director Darko Tresnjak, Tony Award® Nominated Scenic Designer Alexander Dodge, Tony Award® Winning Costume Designer Jess Goldstein, Lighting Designer Pablo Santiago, Sound Designer Megumi Katayama, Music Supervisor, Orchestrator, and original music by Oran Eldor, Wig, Hair and Makeup Designer J. Jared Janas, Fight Director Gerry Rodriguez, Dialect Coach Claudia Hill-Sparks, Stage Manager Alison Cote, and Assistant Stage Manager Mikayla Bettner. Casting Director Caparelliotis Casting/David Caparelliotis and Joseph Gery.

The full event lineup includes:

In the Know with Justin Waldman

Wednesday, September 17 5:30PM Marion Huber Theater FREE

Artistic Director Justin Waldman hosts an intimate conversation with Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Links Director, Darko Tresnjak. Coffee and cookies will be available starting at 5:30 PM, with the discussion set to start at 5:45 PM.

Tickets available at: https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/in-the-know-murder-on-the-links/

Pride Night

Friday, September 26 7:00PM Library FREE

Join us for a pre-show event designed for LGBTQ+ people and their allies to come together, mingle and build community before enjoying Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Links. Enjoy light bites, drinks and music with old friends or come meet someone new at this vibrant and inclusive event!

Tickets available at: https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/pride-night-murder-on-the-links/

Free Movie Screening of MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS (1974)

Sunday, September 28 12:00PM Library FREE

Looking for more murders and moustaches? Join us for a free showing of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express. When a wealthy passenger is found murdered aboard the luxurious Orient Express, legendary detective Hercule Poirot must unravel a web of secrets and lies to identify the killer before the train reaches its destination. Featuring an all-star cast including Albert Finney, Ingrid Bergman, Lauren Bacall, and Sean Connery, this Academy Award-winning film is a suspenseful journey you won’t want to miss.

https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/film-screening-murder-on-the-orient-express/

1920’s Cocktail Night with Artistic Director Justin Waldman

Friday, October 3 6:00PM Library TICKETS $15 PER PERSON

Artistic Director Justin Waldman will show off his mixology skills at this 1920’s Cocktail Night! This interactive class will guide you through the preparation of timeless favorites for an evening of jazz age fun. This event is 21+.