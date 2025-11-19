A VERY SPECIAL SPECIAL Comes to Vivid Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Vivid Stage will celebrate the Holiday season with a unique annual event. For almost 25 years, the company has marked the holidays in the least serious way possible, with A Very Special Special. This Holiday variety show takes place on Saturday, December 6 at 8:00 pm.

This variety show will feature songs, sketches and improv that spoof and pay homage to traditional holiday shows and characters with a cast of ten performers. Vivid Company members Laura Ekstrand, Noreen Farley, Dave Maulbeck and Scott McGowan will be joined by guests Ciara Chanel, Joshua T. Crockett, Sarah Cuneo, Mike Sause and Alisha Sheth. Eddie Guttman accompanies the show on piano.

Sketches include the return of Candy Cane, North Pole Therapist, who is ministering to the stressed-out residents of the busiest place on earth at the holidays. Elves, the ultimate seasonal employees, contemplate searching for jobs in a tough market. Post-holiday gift returns are portrayed with a twist. Musical selections embrace the unexpected, from Taylor Swift to Barry Manilow to Jimmy Fallon. A Very Special Special is a great complement to the more traditional holiday fare available at this time of year, and just as full of fun.

A Very Special Special will appear at the Oakes Center on Saturday, December 6 at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $28, $23 for seniors and $18 for students 25 and younger.