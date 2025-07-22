A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Magical Cirque Christmas will make its much-anticipated return to Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Sunday, December 7, 2025, for two high-energy performances that blend elite cirque artistry with festive holiday cheer. Presented by MagicSpace Entertainment, the holiday variety show is back with all-new surprises and returning fan-favorite performers as part of a 30-city North American tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 25 at 10:00 a.m. and are priced from $47 to $89 (all fees included). Purchase tickets at www.MayoArts.org or call the MPAC box office at 973-539-8008.

With a dazzling lineup of international cirque artists, acrobats, aerialists, contortionists, magicians, and world record-holders, A Magical Cirque Christmas promises an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. Set to modern renditions of beloved Christmas classics, the show takes audiences on a whimsical journey through a winter wonderland filled with charm, comedy, and jaw-dropping physical feats.

Returning acts include:

Jonathan Rinny, acclaimed Rola Bola and unicycle performer

Leila Noone, hair suspension artist and Guinness World Record holder

Christopher Stoinev, fifth-generation circus juggler

Mark Clearview, MC, magician, and Canada’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winner

Duo Metta (Laura Lebron & Joseph Gray), acrobatic duo blending precision with artistry

New to the 2025 tour:

Morgan Barbour, iron jaw specialist and world record holder for heaviest weight held by teeth

Hannah Finn, elite contortionist known for her spinning cube act and foot archery

Praised as “absolutely fantastic” and “great for the whole family,” A Magical Cirque Christmas continues to delight audiences across the country with its mix of heart-pounding spectacle and feel-good holiday magic.

For more details and tour information, visit www.MagicalCirqueChristmas.com.