17th Annual Newark LGBTQ Pride Week Announces Week-Long Festivities, Parade & More

Newark Pride, Inc. has announced the 17th Annual Newark LGBTQ Pride Week, taking place across New Jersey's largest city July 11th through the 17th. Newark Pride, Inc. works tirelessly and collaboratively to create engaging, safe, and empowering events for the members of the LGBTQ Community year round, and this year's theme of "Legacy of Liberation" comes at a critical turning point.

Last month's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was a devastating blow that puts millions at risk and sets a disturbing precedent that puts many other constitutional rights and freedoms in jeopardy.

In line with this year's theme we are calling on all residents, local businesses, non-profits, Civil and Human Rights activists, allies, and LGBTQ resource agencies to stand in solidarity as we head into a week full of exciting, informative, and liberating programs.

Newark Pride, Inc. Executive Vice President, Alonzo S. Blalock, issued the following statement:

"Newark Pride was born out of protest following the 2003 murder of Newark's own Sakia Gunn, a 15-year old, Black lesbian. The community response from local LGBTQ agencies advocating for justice birthed an annual gathering the third week of July to commemorate her life, demonstrate our presence in solidarity, and to fellowship freely without fear." The City of Newark and the Office of Mayor Ras Baraka will host the annual Progressive Pride Flag Raising Ceremony on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 6:00 PM inside the Newark City Hall Rotunda (920 Broad St).

The week-long festivities will wrap with their annual Pride Parade that will begin at Lincoln Park, down Broad Street, onward to NJPAC on Sunday, July 17th from 11 AM until 1 PM, right before their park festival at Chambers Plaza.

For more information about Newark Pride Week activities and events, please visit linktr.ee/NewarkPrideFestival.

About NJPAC



The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States. It is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. As New Jersey's Town Square, NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the State's and the world's best artists, while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors (including almost two million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. Visit NJPAC.org or call 1-888-GO-NJPAC for more information.