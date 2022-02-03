11 Mainstage Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Concerts Coming Up At SOPAC

Celebrate Valentine's Day, Mardi Gras, Jazz Appreciation Month (April) and more at SOPAC's upcoming Jazz, Rhythm & Blues concerts in The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall. Experience a wide breadth of performers, such as New Orleans-influenced artists, Gospel powerhouse vocalists, Grammy winners and masterful instrumentalists.



FEBRUARY 10

Tickets: $32-$42

Known for her long-term touring associations with the Rolling Stones, Luther Vandross and Tina Turner, this powerhouse Gospel and Soul vocalist evokes infinite emotion.

FEBRUARY 19

Tickets: $28-$38

This pianist starts a roadhouse Rhythm and Blues party when she takes the stage. Her rollicking Texas boogies, swampy New Orleans ballads and groove-laden Gulf Coast Blues make her a one-of-a-kind performer.



MARCH 4

Tickets: $42-$77

Married couple Fatin Dantzler and Aja Graydon are known for music that comes directly from the heart. The duo co-writes relatable and mature R&B songs that are rooted in traditional Soul and Gospel.



MARCH 12

Tickets: $28-$36

The Bad Plus is a critically acclaimed, avant-garde Jazz quartet that has been called "technically brilliant, beyond versatile" (The New Yorker) and is known for producing "moving, mighty music" (Rolling Stone).



MARCH 13

Tickets: $40-$54

These renowned Grammy Award winners ignite their musical chemistry to generate an incomparable Jazz experience.



MARCH 20

Tickets: $35-$48

This double-bill featuring world-famous music machines celebrates the feel-good sounds of The Big Easy!

APRIL 3

Tickets: $35-$45

One of the most impressive guitarists to emerge from the rich Bayous of Louisiana, Tab Benoit's guitar tone and his Otis Redding-like voice are iconic.

APRIL 7

Tickets: $58-$78

The SFJAZZ Collective is an award-winning supergroup comprised of eight of the finest performers/composers at work in Jazz today.

MAY 21

Tickets: $45-$59

The iconic ten-time Grammy Award winner and NEA Jazz Master skillfully fuses the rhythm of his Puerto Rican heritage with the complexity of his influences: Thelonious Monk, Herbie Hancock and McCoy Tyner as well as his older brother, Charlie Palmieri.



JUNE 11

Tickets: $29-$39

Described as "one of the most versatile and imposing musicians of her generation" (Wall Street Journal) and "the shining hope of hot jazz" (New York Times), triple threat trailblazer Bria Skonberg is a force to be reckoned with. This multi-award winning trumpeter, singer and composer combines her signature sound of fiery trumpet playing and smoky vocals. She blends Jazz, Blues and beyond with storytelling and adventurous concoctions of classics and soulful originals.

JUNE 17

Tickets: $34-$42

Jesse Cook is a global guitar virtuoso. The international appeal of this accomplished performer is his style of mixing Flamenco with Classical, Jazz, Zydeco, Blues and Brazilian samba.

At this time, all SOPAC patrons are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test and wear a mask. All current Covid-19 Precautions & Policies can be found at SOPACnow.org/Covid-19.