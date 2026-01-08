Barrymore Film Center and Teaneck International Film Festival Partner for NJ Premiere of STEAL THIS STORY, PLEASE!

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Teaneck International Film Festival, a project of The Puffin Foundation, will partner with the Barrymore Film Center to present the New Jersey premiere of the documentary STEAL THIS STORY, PLEASE! as part of a new collaborative initiative focused on independent journalism.

The screening will mark the beginning of an ongoing partnership between the two organizations and will include a post-film talkback with journalist Amy Goodman, the subject of the film, and producer Karen Ranucci. The documentary examines the role of independent journalism in contemporary society through Goodman’s career as co-founder of Democracy Now!.

Directed by Carl Deal and Tia Lessin, the film explores the personal and political risks of investigative reporting and the pressures faced by journalists challenging institutional power. It also considers the ethical foundations of Goodman’s work, including the influence of her Jewish values and commitment to speaking out against injustice.

“In light of current global events, this film could not be more timely,” said Teaneck International Film Festival Executive Director Jeremy Lentz. “It reminds us that independent journalism is essential to democracy, and that resistance—grounded in moral clarity—is a form of civic responsibility.”

The screening will include a moderated audience discussion addressing press freedom, activism, and the role of media in public life. STEAL THIS STORY, PLEASE! has screened at festivals worldwide and received audience awards at events including Woodstock, Mill Valley, Hamptons Doc Fest, Santa Fe, Seattle, and St. Louis.

Ticket Information

Tickets are priced at $15 and are available through the Barrymore Film Center.