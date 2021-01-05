10HL Dissolved As Of December 31, 2020; Library Of Congress Honors Work With A Complete Archive

10 Hairy Legs will legally dissolve as of December 31, 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company has been on hiatus since April 1, 2020 when all current and future engagements were cancelled.

During its 8-year history as a male repertory dance company, 10HL produced 17commissioned works and curated 13 works by a diverse group of choreographers; commissioned 7 original scores; toured nationally and internationally and served more than 65,000 patrons and 16,000 students and educators.

The company produced 7 consecutive annual New York Seasons. The company removed barriers to the male role in dance by challenging expectations and affirming all identities, and twice received a Citation of Excellence from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

Co-President Liz Miles notes: "10HL was a wonderful addition to the Dance community; it introduced dance to an underserved community as well as the community at large. The appeal was to the latte drinking, gourmet foods aficionado as well as the black coffee and greasy hamburger crowd. I am proud to call myself a fan. It breaks my heart that we are no longer but I have no doubt that our wonderful company members will continue the tradition and keep contributing to the world of dance."

Co-President Pamela Gallagher Mingle adds, "It was a privilege to serve on the board of 10HL. Unique in its mission, the company commissioned a vast repertoire of work to celebrate the maleness of dance and shared this mission with wide audiences, ranging from children to dance lovers everywhere. Their energy, artistry, and passion made our world a better place."

The company will be fully archived in the Library of Congress. Betsy Sobo, Executive Director notes, "I am thrilled that our work will be available to current and future generations of dance enthusiasts, colleagues, educators and students at this esteemed institution. My hope is that the archive will serve to inspire continued innovation and excellence in the field of dance in perpetuity and honor the exceptional artistry of our dancers, choreographers, designers and composers. It will also serve to illuminate the devastating toll taken on performing arts organizations during the pandemic."

"The 10 Hairy Legs dance company collection provides the Library of Congress with choreography that is truly 21st century in form and content."-- Susan Vita, Chief, Music Division, Library of Congress.

Members of the public may contact the Library of Congress Reference Librarians for updates on digital access to the collection.

Members of the public are encouraged to submit their thoughts about how 10HL had an impact on their lives to be considered for inclusion in the Library of Congress Archive no later than January 15, 2021 to bsobo@10hl.org.