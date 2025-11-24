Kate Kortum Wins 2025 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As part of NJPAC’s TD James Moody Jazz Festival, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) announced Kate Kortum as the winner of the 14th annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Hosted by WBGO Radio’s Gary Walker, yesterday’s “The SASSY Awards” presented the Top Five Finalists on the iconic NJPAC stage in front of a live audience and a distinguished panel of judges: TONY-nominated singer/lyricist Ann Hampton Callaway, GRAMMY®-nominated trumpeter Jon Faddis, GRAMMY®-nominated jazz vocalist Nnenna Freelon, GRAMMY® Award-winning bassist and Artistic Advisor for Jazz Programming at NJPAC Christian McBride, and founding member of The Manhattan Transfer and co-host of WBGO Radio’s Singers Unlimited, vocalist Janis Siegel.



Pulled from almost 200+ entrants from 27 different countries, these gifted young singers represented the next generation of great jazz vocalists. Ultimately, it was Kate Kortum who received the top honor and a $5,000 cash award. Kortum is originally from Houston, Texas, and currently resides in Harlem of New York City. She wowed the judges singing the famous blues song “Easy Come, Easy Go Blues,” a raw and timeless ballad “You’ve Been There” by David Ashley Trent, and “What a Little Moonlight Can Do,” a song that Sarah Vaughan performed and recorded.

Hailed for her warm, distinctive sound that seamlessly blends the blues, bebop and Broadway, Kortum issued her debut album Good Woman (2023) to critical and streaming acclaim, surpassing 3.5 million streams for its imaginative reworkings of jazz standards from a female perspective. Her sophomore release Wild Woman (2025) followed, continuing her fresh, story-driven approach to bebop, blues and The Great American Songbook. A graduate of the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music and the Juilliard School, Kortum has appeared at Mezzrow, SXSW, Birdland, Blue Note and Dizzy’s, collaborating with Peter Bernstein, Emmet Cohen, Bryan Carter, Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.



The Second Place honor and $1,500 prize went to Emma Smith (London, England). Third Place and a prize of $500 was awarded to Julia Moscardini (Buenos Aires, Argentina). Rounding out the Top Five was Diamond Princess Franklin (Philadelphia, PA) and Candace Jones (Hollywood, FL).