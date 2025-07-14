The Music Hall, MacDowell, and NHPR Launch Conversation Series at Seacoast LitFest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH is teaming up with MacDowell and New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR) to launch Across the Table Conversations, a new multidisciplinary talks series spotlighting MacDowell Fellows in public dialogue. The series will debut during the first-ever Seacoast LitFest, taking place September 7–10, 2025.

The opening event will feature acclaimed author Mary Gaitskill in conversation with writer and visual artist August Lamm on Tuesday, September 9 at 7:00 p.m. at The Music Hall Lounge. Access is limited to Seacoast LitFest passholders.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with MacDowell and NHPR to launch this unique new series,” said Tina Sawtelle, President & CEO of The Music Hall. “Bringing world-renowned voices and the spirit of artistic collaboration to downtown Portsmouth aligns perfectly with our mission. It’s an extraordinary opportunity for the Seacoast to engage with powerful, thought-provoking conversations that usually only happen behind closed doors.”

The Across the Table Conversations series pairs an emerging and an established MacDowell Fellow in discussion, followed by audience Q&A and optional presentations or performances. The inaugural event highlights two influential voices in literature and the arts:

Mary Gaitskill is a celebrated author whose works include This Is Pleasure, Veronica (a National Book Award finalist), and Bad Behavior, which inspired the film Secretary. She has received a Guggenheim Fellowship, an Arts and Letters Award, and other major honors.

August Lamm is a writer and visual artist with essays published in The Guardian and The New York Times. Known for her commentary on low-tech living, she has appeared on NBC and NPR. Her debut novel is forthcoming from Vintage.

Together, they will explore the intersections of identity, creativity, and the artistic process, continuing MacDowell’s tradition of intimate, cross-disciplinary dialogue.

The first season of Across the Table Conversations will include four events between September 2025 and June 2026 at The Music Hall Lounge. Additional guest pairings will be announced in the coming months.

Seacoast LitFest Preview

The inaugural Seacoast LitFest, presented by Auger Building Company, celebrates the 20th anniversary of NHPR’s Writers on a New England Stage. Festival highlights include:

Chestnut Street Fair (Sun., Sept. 7): A free outdoor book fair featuring local bookstores, author signings, and live music.

Jenny Slate and Lifeform (Sun., Sept. 7, 4pm): A special event with the actor and author of Little Weirds at the Historic Theater.

Book Club Monday: “Secrets” (Mon., Sept. 8): Free themed discussions at various locations, including a speed-dating-style meet-up.

Dan Brown and The Secret of Secrets (Wed., Sept. 10): The bestselling author debuts his new Robert Langdon thriller in a red-carpet finale event.

Many events, including Across the Table Conversations, require a Seacoast LitFest Pass.