The Majestic Academy Teens Will Present LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL This Month

Performances run May 12-14.

The Majestic Academy Teens will present Little Women The Musical on May 12-14!


Majestic's Little Women stars teens of The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts under the Direction of Jocelyn Duford with Musical Direction by Keith Belanger.

Little Women has been praised by critics for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love.

Music by Jason Howland, Lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, Book by Allan Knee, Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott / Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested - her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America. Little Women embodies the complete theatrical experience, guaranteeing a night filled with laughter, tears and a lifting of the spirit. The powerful score soars with the sounds of personal discovery, heartache and hope - the sounds of a young America finding its voice.

Join in for Little Women on Friday and Saturday May 12 & 13, at 7pm, and on Sunday, May 14 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Derry Opera House located at 29 West Broadway, Derry, NH. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and above, and $12 for youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at Click Here or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit Click Here for more information.


