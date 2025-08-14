The Barnstormers Theatre To Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE August 22–30

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Barnstormers Theatre will close its 95th season with The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, running August 22–30, 2025.

Directed by Clayton Phillips, the Tony Award-winning musical by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin follows an eclectic group of six preteens as they vie for the spelling championship, revealing hilarious and heartfelt stories from their home lives along the way. Winner of both the Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, the show has charmed audiences nationwide with its wit and heart.

The cast features Lee Hollis Bussie (Chip Tolentino), Tiffany Chalothorn (Marcy Park), Sara Coombs (Rona Lisa Peretti), Dan Domenech (Mitch Mahoney), Blair Hundertmark (Douglas Panch), Mallory Newbrough (Logainne Schwartzandgrubeniere), Helen Jane Planchet (Olive Ostrovsky), Phil Sloves (William Morris Barfée), and Seth Tucker (Leaf Coneybear).

The creative team includes Carolyn Abraham (props manager), Michele Begley (production manager), Chelsie Cartledge Rose (Costume Designer), Kevin Dunn (lighting designer), Kimberly S. O’Loughlin (sound designer), Richie Ouellette (scenic designer), and Shauwna Dias Grillo (production stage manager).

Performances take place at The Barnstormers Theatre, 104 Main St., Tamworth, NH. Tickets are available at barnstormerstheatre.org or by calling 603-323-8500.