THE OFFICE: A MUSICAL PARODY Comes to The CCA

Dunder Mifflin is opening an office near you! The Office! - A Musical Parody is coming to the Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH) on Saturday, October 12, 2019.



It's a typical morning at Scranton's third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. Don't miss this hilarious, unauthorized parody of your favorite TV show, now coming to a city near you. Mashable calls the show "the world's most elaborate inside joke, created with a whole lot of love, just for fans."



Bob and Tobly McSmith, the writers of The Office! - A Musical Parody are distinguished gentlemen who met while applying for jobs at the Dippin' Dots in the mall. They did not get the job but went on to create FRIENDS! The Musical Parody; Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical; Full! House! The Musical (starring Perez Hilton); Katdashians! The Musical; Showgirls! The Musical; and JonBenet! Murder Mystery Theater. They are hard at work on their next musical: The Passion of the Teletubbies.



Tickets for the October 12 The Office - A Musical Parody performance are currently on sale at $38. They may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at 603-225-1111 or online at ccanh.com. Tickets may also obtained at the box office, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.





Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You