Prescott Park Arts Festival Unveils Summer Lineup of River House Restaurant Concert Series

Prescott Park Arts Festival has revealed the mid-summer lineup of its River House Restaurant Concert Series. Set against the scenic backdrop of the Piscataqua River, all concerts take place on the Wilcox Main Stage in Prescott Park, offering vibrant live music experiences all for an optional recommended donation—a hallmark of the Festival's 50+ year commitment to arts accessibility.



"Being the Title Sponsor of the River House Restaurant Concert Series has been a privilege for the Labrie family for the past 14 years. This partnership reflects our commitment to enriching the culture of Portsmouth,” commented Michael Labrie, co-owner of River House Restaurant. “Whether through crafting delicious food and drink or supporting the visual and performing arts, we believe in providing spaces where the community can come together - and we're grateful to play a part in that."

This year's concert series features a diverse and powerful roster of nationally recognized acts, emerging talents, and genre-spanning performers:

July 23 – Neal Francis

Blending vintage funk, soul, and rock ‘n' roll, Neal Francis brings infectious grooves and a dynamic stage presence. Dubbed a “modern-day soul revivalist,” his retro yet fresh sound continues to draw acclaim and a growing fan base nationwide.

July 25 – Trampled by Turtles

Renowned for their high-energy bluegrass and folk-rock fusion, Trampled by Turtles are festival favorites whose foot-stomping rhythms and heartfelt lyrics never fail to captivate audiences.

July 30 – The Mallett Brothers Band & Griffin William Sherry

A double bill of gritty Americana. The Mallett Brothers serve up roots rock with Maine heart, while Griffin William Sherry—formerly of The Ghost of Paul Revere—offers a compelling solo set filled with raw vocals and evocative songwriting.

August 1 – Jobi Riccio

An emerging voice in the Americana world, Jobi Riccio fuses folk, country, and indie rock. With storytelling that's both intimate and expansive, Riccio's music explores identity, place, and emotional honesty.

August 4 – Town Mountain

This hard-driving bluegrass band from Asheville, NC, is known for its lyrical storytelling and no-frills, down-home musicality. Expect a mix of honky-tonk swagger and rootsy twang.

August 6 – Darlingside

Critically acclaimed for their lush harmonies and cinematic songwriting, Darlingside delivers rich, textured folk-pop that feels both timeless and forward-looking.

August 13 – The Martin Sexton Abbey Road Show

Beloved singer-songwriter Martin Sexton presents a special tribute to The Beatles' Abbey Road, blending his soulful vocals with one of the greatest albums of all time. A must-see celebration for music lovers of all generations.

All concerts begin at 7:00 PM, for a $15 recommended donation that helps to support the Festival's mission to provide accessible arts and cultural programming for the Seacoast community and its visitors each summer.

"This series is the heartbeat of summer in Portsmouth," said Courtney Perkins, Executive Director of Prescott Park Arts Festival. "After celebrating our 50th anniversary last season, we're proud to continue our legacy of presenting world-class music that's accessible to all, right here on the waterfront. It's about creating moments of joy and connection that are open to everyone."

Concertgoers are encouraged to reserve tables in The Kane Company VIP Seating Area, blanket spots, and “The Best Seat in the House” to enhance their experience. All proceeds help ensure that Prescott Park Arts Festival continues to thrive for future generations.

