Park Theatre to Host Special Screening of Documentary AGE GROUP WINNER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Park Theatre will present a special screening of the new documentary AGE GROUP WINNER, directed by Alexandra Helgerson, on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. as part of its ongoing Filmmaker Series. The event will include an introduction by Helgerson and a Q&A session following the screening.

A decade in the making, AGE GROUP WINNER follows Helgerson’s father, Jay Helgerson, a marathon legend who, in 1980, became the first person to run a marathon every week for an entire year — all under three hours each. The film captures his relentless drive, struggles with aging, and training for the Boston Marathon, while also documenting Alexandra’s own journey as she confronts a life-threatening sarcoma diagnosis. The result is an intimate and emotional portrait of resilience, shared passion, and the unbreakable bond between father and daughter.

Helgerson, a first-time director, brings her background as an actor, musician, and athlete to the project. A graduate of UC Berkeley, she previously worked in publishing before pursuing a career in theatre and film. Her acting credits include performances with the American Shakespeare Center and roles in independent films such as Happy Ending. A recent cancer survivor, she cites Taylor Swift’s songwriting as a creative influence during her recovery, which inspired her forthcoming debut album, Halcyon Days, releasing in fall 2025.

The Jaffrey screening is part of the film’s 2025 Fall Tour, visiting 52 theaters in honor of Jay Helgerson’s 52-marathon milestone. The director will join select Northeast screenings for post-show discussions with running and arts communities.