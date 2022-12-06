Park Theatre Will Sell Posters To Raise Funds For Rigging, Lighting, and Sound

The Park Theatre in Jaffrey has hundreds of posters in its inventory from past movies, concerts, and other events. Now you can have one of these large "one-sheet" posters that measure 40" high by 27" wide in your own home. The Jaffrey theatre is conducting a fundraising sale of the posters in their lobby on Saturday, December 10, from 11am to 4pm. Poster range in price from $5 to $35.

All of the proceeds from the sale will be placed in their 100 Fund. This fund was set up to help fund the rigging, stage lighting, and sound for their 333-seat Eppes Auditorium. All monies raised for this effort are matched by a Northern Border Regional Commission grant that The Park Theatre received this fall.

"These posters make great holiday gifts. If you or a family member or friend has a favorite movie or band we have presented, a poster from it looks great on any wall. The monies raised will be very helpful in our effort to achieve our final funds for our stage and sound equipment," said Steve Jackson, CEO of The Park Theatre.

Simultaneous with the poster sale will be the Currier & Ives Cookie Tour at the theatre. This is the first year The Park Theatre has become a participating member of the tour. Theatre staff promise to have a wide variety of delicious cookies.

If you have any questions about the poster sales of the cookie tour, you can contact the theatre box office (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston. There is a bar lounge, and the facility is fully accessible.