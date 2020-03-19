Park Theatre Will Produce Live-Streamed Content In Response To COVID-19

Due to the federal and state recommendations of social distancing, The Park Theatre announced today that they would be producing a live TV program as well as a website dedicated to streamed movie recommendations to help people confined at home be entertained and informed.

Starting Tuesday, March 24th, Jaffrey's Park Theatre will produce a twice-weekly television program entitled Monadnock Tonight!. The 30-minute program will feature important very local news for the communities of the Monadnock region, including interviews with health officials, state & local government representatives, as well as businesses & individuals affected by the limitations that are now a part of our daily life. The program will air Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5pm. The second half of each show will include a live performance by a regional musical group, comedian, or other entertainer. The program will be broadcast live simultaneously on Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Periscope, Twitter, and Vimeo. The shows will be archived so they can be seen on demand at any time after the initial broadcast..

Monadnock Tonight!'s first week's guests include Jaffrey Town Manager Jon Frederick and classical guitarist Ted Mann. Schedule information will be available on The Park Theatre Facebook page and their website, theparktheatre.org.

Additionally, The Park Theatre is introducing ParkPixFlix. The Park Theatre will curate a website page on their main website that picks entertaining films of all genres that are available for free online. A new movie will be added every day. Films for children will also be featured. Background and link information for each film will be posted on the page. The Park Theatre choices will be innovative, surprising, and most definitely, always entertaining. The public will also be given a chance to recommend films (and TV series) that are available on any streaming platform. Their recommendation and their photo will be included on the ParkPixFlix page. The Park Theatre's Facebook page will also highlight and give links to all films as they are added to the list.

"There will be a great time spent at home. We felt The Park Theatre could add something positive to the lives of our communities during this unsettling period. These programs will be produced by and produced for the Monadnock region. We can't wait to unwrap the new Park Theatre to the public later this year. Until then, we are going to bring The Park Theatre to the people," said Steve Jackson, CEO, Managing Director of The Park Theatre.





