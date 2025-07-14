Oscar-Winner Ernest Thompson to Perform One-Man Play ARCHIE PARISH'S PARTING WORDS at The Park Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Academy Award-winning writer and performer Ernest Thompson will present his new one-man play, Archie Parish's Parting Words, for one night only at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at 7:30 PM. The performance is part of a world premiere tour of the new work, presented by Sunstreet Productions and Beyond the Barn.

Best known for his landmark play On Golden Pond, Thompson adapted the original 1979 stage production into the Oscar-winning film starring Katharine Hepburn, Henry Fonda, and Jane Fonda. With Archie Parish’s Parting Words, Thompson returns to the stage as writer, director, and star, performing a collection of vivid, deeply human characters in a powerful solo narrative that explores aging, resilience, and the courage to move forward.

Described as both hilarious and heartrending, the play reflects the signature emotional depth and humor that have defined Thompson’s body of work across stage, screen, and page. The production draws on Thompson’s own background as a dancer and storyteller, using movement as metaphor and inspiration.

Ticket Information

Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: The Park Theatre, 19 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH

Tickets: $35, reserved seating

Box Office: theparktheatre.org or call (603) 532-8888

The Park Theatre is located in downtown Jaffrey, NH—just 90 minutes from Boston and 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

About Ernest Thompson

Ernest Thompson is the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of On Golden Pond, and the author of more than three dozen plays, ten films, and two novels. His honors include an Oscar, two Golden Globes, Writers Guild and Broadway Drama Guild Awards, and nominations for a Tony, an Emmy, and a BAFTA. He is currently at work on a Broadway revival of On Golden Pond, the sequel Home On Golden Pond, and the novel Out Clause, set for release on October 7, 2025. Thompson also co-founded Rescind Recidivism, a prison writing initiative, with his wife, writer Kerrin Thompson.