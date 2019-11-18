New London Barn Playhouse Announces Second Annual HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: A VERY BARNIE CHRISTMAS

The New London Barn Playhouse has announced their 2nd annual Home for the Holidays; A Very Barnie Christmas production on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at the Black Box Theatre at the Arts and Design Center at Colby Sawyer College.

Five Barn alums will perform for an hour and fifteen minutes featuring some of your favorite holiday classics. Returning alumni include Kayley Collins, 2013 acting intern, Spencer S. Lawson, 2016 acting intern, Lorin Zackular 2015 acting intern, and Dori Waymer, 2017 acting intern. Plus a special guest from a past season will be announced during the performance!

The performance is directed by the Barn's Director of Operations/Associate Artistic Director Elliott Cunningham. Music is directed by Barn Music Director Robbie Cowan as well as on keys. Barn percussionist Brandon Wong will return to New London for the performance, and Chris Hernandez will be on bass.

There are two performances of Home for the Holidays; A Very Barnie Christmas on Saturday December 7th. Show #1 will be from 2:00-3:15, then a reception from 3:15-4:15 for folks attending show #1. Then from 4:30-5:30 there will be a reception for folks attending show #2 and then show #2 will take place from 5:30-6:45. Both performances and receptions will take place at the Black Box Theatre at the Center for Arts and Design at Colby Sawyer College.

Tickets are $50.00 per person and can be purchased on their website or by calling at 603.526.6710.





