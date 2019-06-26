New London Barn Playhouse Announces PETER AND THE STARCATCHER On The MainStage

Award-winning New London Barn Playhouse presents Peter and the Starcatcher running June 26th thru July 7th. Tickets and information available at www.nlbarn.org or 603-526-6710

You know Peter Pan, but you've never seen him like this before! For the first time ever, Peter and the Starcatcher is coming to the New London Barn Playhouse stage. Based on the 2004 novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, it first appeared in 2009 at the La Jolla Playhouse in California. Peter and the Starcatcher runs June 26th thru July 7th including three 2pm matinees on Wednesday, June 26th, Wednesday, July 3rd, and Friday, July 5th and two 5pm performances on Sunday, June 30th, and Sunday, July 8th. All other performances are Wednesday thru Saturday at 7:30pm, except for Thursday, July 4th in observance of the holiday.

The story is an adventure on the high seas and on the far away Mollusk Island. An orphan boy (Peter) and his new friend, Molly, overcome bands of pirates and thieves in their quest to keep a magical secret safe and save the world from evil. The characters in this play must deal with many situations as they dream, grow and confront good and bad. A safe journey is not guaranteed. Molly and Boy (Peter) embark on an adventure from Old England across the turbulent sea with a unique band of characters like Alf, Prentiss, Tubby Ted, Slank, and the scary but somehow familiar pirate captain of The Wasp Black Stache. Aboard the ship The NeverLand is a trunk that holds the "greatest treasure on earth," thought to be gold or jewels but revealed to be "starstuff," that can either give people and animals magical powers, or kill them, depending on the dosage and other factors. The trunk is moved from place to place through storms and sea battles.

Starring in this production is a wonderful cast of returning Barnies from past seasons and some new. Max Samuels* playing Lord Leonard Aster is back for another summer at the Barn after being an Acting Intern in 2012. Grayson Powell* plays the Black Stache and is coming to the Barn for the first time. Scott Sweatt plays the role of Mrs. Bumbrake and returns to the Barn after many summer performances including 42nd Street, Newsies, and On Golden Pond. Peter and the Starcatcher is directed by Kathryn Markey++ returning this season after she played "Mrs. Meers" in Thoroughly Modern Mille, directed Carousel, South Pacific, Fiddler on the Roof, and Don't Dress for Dinner, returning Music Director Robbie Cowan in for his fifth season. The Barn celebrates a group of remarkable and talented designers all who are returning to the Barn for this production- Dustin Cross+ (Costume Designer) who is assisted by Stacy Segall, Jordan Janota+ (Scenic Designer), Keith A. Truax+ (Lighting Designer), Paul West (Fight Director). The stage manager is Brian R. Sekinger*.

Also in Peter and the Starcatcher is the 2019 Acting Intern Company! Caroline Attayek (Animal Puppeteer), Bradley Betros (Bill Slank), Matthew Carp (Hawking Clam), Nick Cortazzo (Sanchez), Cara Dipietro (Smee), Lauren Echausse (Grempkin), Stephanie Everett (Fighting Prawn), Darron Hayes (Boy/Peter), Hannah Hunt (Mack), Sabrina Koss (Molly Aster), RhonniRose Mantilla (Teacher), Haley McCormick (Captain Scott), Justin Norwood (Ted), and Trevin Parker (Prentiss).

Tickets start at $20 for adults and are available at nlbarn.org/tickets, by phone at 603-526-6710 or at the New London Barn Playhouse box office every day from 11AM to 6PM. Rush tickets are available for $18.00 by downloading the TodayTix app.

*Appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. +Denotes membership in United Scenic Artists. ++Denotes Membership in Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.





Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You